Silicon Metals Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) -is pleased to announce it has granted an aggregate of 3,500,000 stock options (collectively, the "") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 3,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Share"), pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.075 per Share and vest immediately. The Options and underlying Shares will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company has 100% ownership in the Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, which is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3,000 tonne per year production permit. The Company also holds an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the exploration stage Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an option to purchase an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

