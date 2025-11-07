403
Kuwait-UN Football For Humanity Tournament Concludes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The first edition of the Kuwait and UN "Football for Humanity" tournament and initiative, dedicated to supporting Palestinian children, concluded Friday.
The event was held under the patronage of Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and in partnership with various UN organizations and several embassies in Kuwait.
The two-day event included a children's tournament with over 400 players, both boys and girls, aged 8 to 12, who played friendly matches to express their solidarity with their peers in Palestine.
Speaking in the closing ceremony, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Organizations and member of the initiative's Board of Trustees, Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah, commended the success of the initiative.
The event highlighted Kuwait's role in enhancing international cooperation to foster peace and development and to support the most vulnerable groups, he said.
He added that this initiative reflected Kuwait's vision as a center for humanitarian work and its commitment to continuing constructive cooperation with the United Nations and diplomatic missions to ensure the success of future editions.
For her part, Ghada El-Taher, Representative of the UN Secretary-General and UN Resident Coordinator in Kuwait, and a member of the initiative's Board of Trustees, affirmed that this first edition embodied the depth of the partnership between Kuwait and the United Nations in supporting humanitarian efforts and promoting sustainable development.
She noted that sports have proven their ability to transcend borders and build bridges of understanding and peace.
El-Taher said she was delighted to see a broad community engagement in the initiative which reflected youth, local communities, and the international community's belief in the value of sports as a tool for positive change.
She emphasized the United Nations' aspiration to expand the initiative in future editions to achieve a wider impact on the lives of children affected by conflict.
Meanwhile Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Al-Nowair Foundation and Head of the Initiative's Organizing Committee Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah expressed her pride in the success of the initiative.
The event was organized with the participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United Nations (represented by the Office of the Resident Coordinator), UNESCO, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF, with support from the Kuwait Football Association, FIFA's Talent Development Program, and in cooperation with the embassies of 11 countries and the Kuwaiti private sector.
The proceeds from the event and the accompanying auction of historical artifacts were donated to Palestinian children. (end)
