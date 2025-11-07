403
Kuwait Takes Part In Islamic Solidarity Games Opening Ceremony
Photo event by Khalid Al-Shammari
RIYADH, Nov 7 (KUNA) - A Kuwaiti sports delegation took part in the opening ceremony of the Sixth Islamic Solidarity Games held at Al-Janadriyah Square in the Saudi capital, Riyadh on Friday.
Donning the official blue attire and raising the Kuwaiti flag, the delegation members joined the athletes' parade at Al-Janadriyah Square.
Kuwait is represented in this edition of Islamic Solidarity Games by 65 athletes competing in 11 sports, including athletics, triathlon, e-sports, jiu-jitsu, swimming, camel racing, fencing, weightlifting, karate, equestrian, and handball. (end)
