US Removes Name Of Syrian Pres. From Terror List
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced delisting Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who was listed under the name Muhammad Al-Jawlani as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to E.O. 13224.
The Department of the Treasury is delisting Anas Hasan Khattab as an SDGT pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, the Dept. said in a brief statement on Friday.
"These actions are being taken in recognition of the progress demonstrated by the Syrian leadership after the departure of Bashar al-Assad and more than 50 years of repression under the Assad regime," according to the statement.
This new Syrian government, led by President al-Sharaa, is working hard to locate missing Americans, fulfill its commitments on countering terrorism and narcotics, eliminating any remnants of chemical weapons, and promoting regional security and stability as well as an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process.
The announcement came one day after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution championed by the United States to delist President Al-Sharaa and his Interior Minister Anas Hasan Khattab.
The adoption of this resolution sent a strong political signal that further recognizes Syria's transition to a new chapter. (end)
