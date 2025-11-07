403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK - The State of Kuwait called for promoting United Nations mechanisms to monitor Islamophobia and follow up on manifestations of hatred against Muslims.
NEW YORK - Kuwait stressed that addressing the plight of children affected by armed conflicts must go beyond immediate relief efforts to encompass a comprehensive and sustainable commitment to empowerment and protection.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah said the security services would continue doing their utmost to combat "the pandemic of illicit drugs."
VIENNA - Kuwait affirmed its steadfast commitment to the principles of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), and its continued support to the International Anti-Corruption Academy.
KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti shooting team was crowned champion of the Asian Shotgun Grand Prix held in the country, winning two gold medals.
DOHA - Racers from Kuwait's Basel Al-Sabah Racing Club secured several top positions in the motorcycle category of the first round of Qatar Sand Drag Racing Competition.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said he expects a US-coordinated international stabilization force to be on the ground in Gaza "very soon".
GENEVA - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk underscored the urgent need to respect the UN Security Council's arms embargo in Sudan.
RAMALLAH - Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs affirmed the death of two Palestinian youth by the Israeli occupation forces in Al-Judeira in the occupied Jerusalem.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said he held denuclearization talks with his Russian and Chinese counterparts Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping respectively.
RIYADH - The sixth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games kicked off in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in the presence of Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi. (end)
ibi
ibi
