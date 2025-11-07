Leading Global Luxury Auction Firm Concierge Auctions & The American Cancer Society To Sell Potomac French Chateau

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As part of a rare real estate offering directly supporting the American Cancer Society (ACS), global auction leader Concierge Auctions will auction a 13.5-acre French Chateau–inspired estate overlooking the Potomac River in Maryland. Proceeds from the sale of the home, fondly referred to as 'The Estate at River's Edge,' will support the ACS's mission to fund innovative cancer research, expand patient support programs, and advance advocacy efforts. Also, as part of Concierge Auctions' giving programs, a portion of the hammer price will be donated to support the American Cancer Society's mission.

Listed at $24.9 million with Cara Pearlman and Han Peruzzi of Compass, bidding is scheduled to open on 5 December and culminate on 18 December as part of the Concierge Auctions' End-of-Year Global Sale. Curating the very best-in-class, the final live auction event of the year will take place at the Pendry West Manhattan in New York City, featuring a selection of luxury offerings from all brokerage brands.



“We are proud to help support the American Cancer Society by bringing one of Maryland's most exclusive estates to auction through our innovative platform,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“An estate of this magnitude is a perfect match for our global audience and platform, which identifies qualified, global buyer prospects in just a few short weeks versus waiting what can take years. We look forward to naming a new buyer on auction day.”

“The combination of versatile entertainment spaces, luxury amenities, and seamless indoor-outdoor living make 'The Estate at River's Edge' a sanctuary for both intimate family life and grand-scale entertaining,” added Pearlman.“Thanks to this unprecedented donation, this auction represents a rare legacy opportunity for buyers to acquire a premier waterfront estate while also supporting a meaningful philanthropic cause.”

'The Estate at River's Edge'-a one-of-a-kind home epitomizing elegance, privacy, and refined craftsmanship-offers the pinnacle of architectural refinement and luxurious living. A masterful collaboration between architect John Ike, designer Geoffrey Bradfield, and Horizon Builders, this limestone and slate masterpiece comprises over 40,000 square feet across three meticulously crafted structures. With five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, the main residence, a masterful blend of French Chateau elegance and modern luxury, spans over 25,000 square feet.

Positioned on a knoll, it offers unobstructed, panoramic views of the Potomac River and protected parkland. The estate features elegantly designed living spaces across four levels, including a grand foyer with dramatic coffered ceilings and a 24-foot limestone fireplace. Fine craftsmanship is showcased across the property, from the slate Mansard roof and limestone façade to the panoramic windows and imported stone detailing throughout.

The residence includes a commercial-grade chef's kitchen, a main-level library, and a luxurious owner's suite with dual baths and expansive automated dressing rooms. The grounds also showcase meticulously landscaped gardens, a climate-controlled pool, and a regulation-size basketball/sport court. Amenities extend to an elegant octagonal conservatory, a dedicated theater room for cinematic enjoyment, and a billiards room featuring an impressive bar and multiple entertainment options. Additionally, residents can unwind in the heated pool and loggia, ideal for both relaxation and hosting guests. With its advanced systems and luxurious features, this estate redefines sophisticated living and offers an exceptional level of comfort and refinement.

Complementing the main residence is a beautifully appointed carriage house with 11 garage bays and versatile entertainment space, including a spacious guest apartment. Additionally, a 4,500-square-foot staff house provides ample office space and garages. Located within the exclusive enclave of Potomac in Montgomery County, just minutes from Washington, D.C., the estate combines seclusion with easy access to airports, world-class dining, cultural attractions, and recreational opportunities.



Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions. All photos should be credited to Derek & Vee; all drone photography should be credited to Geoffrey Green with VSI Aerial; all videography should be credited to Kurt Fenderbosch with Epoch Visuals.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.