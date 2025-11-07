Wow Laser NYC Celebrates Major Milestone With 12 000 + Successful Laser Removal Procedures

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Wow Laser NYC, a leading aesthetic and medical spa specializing in laser tattoo and permanent makeup removal, proudly announces a major milestone - having successfully served approximately 4,000 clients at its Manhattan location.

On average, each client completed around three sessions, bringing the total to more than 12,000 safe and effective laser removal procedures performed with precision and care.

This achievement cements Wow Laser NYC's reputation as one of the most trusted and advanced destinations for pigment removal in the United States. Using state-of-the-art technologies, including Cynosure's PicoSure® and Lutronic's PicoPlusTM lasers, the clinic continues to redefine industry standards for safety, precision, and aesthetic outcomes.

“Our focus has always been on combining medical precision with advanced technology to deliver optimal results,” said Mikalai Varabyou, RN, Founder and Lead Laser Specialist at Wow Laser NYC.“As official partners of Cynosure and Lutronic - and members of both ASLMS and BMLA - we hold ourselves to the highest global standards in pigment removal science.”

The WowSafe RemovalTM Revolution

At the heart of this success is Varabyou's proprietary WowSafe RemovalTM Method, a breakthrough protocol developed through years of clinical experience. This method merges medical-grade laser theory with regenerative skin therapy, ensuring scar-free, even-toned results across all skin types and pigment complexities.

Each treatment plan is fully customized according to pigment depth, color, and skin phototype - resulting in consistent, safe outcomes even in the most challenging cases.

Pioneering with PicoPlusTM Technology

With the introduction of the Lutronic PicoPlusTM laser, Wow Laser NYC offers one of the most powerful and versatile pigment-removal systems available. Engineered with four wavelengths (532, 595, 660, and 1064 nm) and an ultra-short 450 picosecond pulse, PicoPlusTM enables superior pigment fragmentation with minimal thermal damage - translating to fewer sessions, faster recovery, and greater comfort for clients.

“True safety starts with technology,” Varabyou explained.“When your laser can differentiate pigment from skin with microscopic precision - that's when artistry meets science.”

A Hub for Excellence and Education

Performing roughly 100 procedures per week, Wow Laser NYC ranks among the highest-volume PMU and tattoo removal centers in the country. Despite this scale, each procedure is conducted under strict medical supervision to maintain uncompromising safety and precision.

Looking ahead, the clinic plans to expand nationally and establish a training academy for medical and aesthetic professionals. The academy will focus on ethical laser practice, safety standards, and advanced pigment-removal techniques.

Setting the Gold Standard for 5th Avenue Precision

Located at a sleek Manhattan address on Fifth Avenue, Wow Laser NYC blends clinical-grade performance with luxury experience. Discretion, comfort, and measurable results define the brand, attracting clients not only from New York but also from across the U.S. and abroad.

Through continuous innovation and commitment to evidence-based results, Wow Laser NYC remains at the forefront of the aesthetic laser industry - driving safer, smarter, and more effective approaches to pigment removal and skin regeneration.

About Wow Laser NYC

Founded by Registered Nurse and laser specialist Mikalai Varabyou, Wow Laser NYC is a premier aesthetic and medical spa based in Manhattan, New York. The clinic specializes in advanced laser tattoo and permanent makeup removal, serving beauty professionals, permanent makeup artists, and individuals seeking safe, effective solutions. With more than 12 000 successful procedures and partnerships with leading laser manufacturers, Wow Laser NYC is recognized as one of the nation's top destinations for laser pigment removal.