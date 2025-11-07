Refined Energy Corp. Closes Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Of C$2M

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU | OTC: RRUUF | FRA: CWA0) (" Refined” or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the“ Private Placement”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 10,000,000 units of the Company (“ Units”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a“ Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (a“ Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.25 until November 7, 2027, provided that the Warrants are subject to a hold period expiring on January 6, 2026 during which time they may not be exercised (the“ Hold Period”).

The net proceeds of the Private Placement are intended to be used for exploration and evaluation expenditures at the Company's Dufferin Project (and to make the necessary payments to maintain the Company's interest in the Dufferin Project in good standing) and for general working capital purposes.

The Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement were offered for sale to purchasers resident in all of the provinces of Canada (except Quebec) pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as modified by the Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the“ LIFE Exemption”). Because the Private Placement was completed pursuant to the LIFE Exemption, the securities issued to Canadian resident subscribers in the Private Placement are not subject to certain resale restrictions under applicable Canadian securities laws (aside from the Hold Period).

There is an offering document dated October 27, 2025 related to the Private Placement that can be accessed under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at This offering document contains additional detail regarding the Private Placement, including additional detail regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Private Placement.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Refined Energy Corp

Refined is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. The Dufferin Project in the Athabasca Basin is the flagship project of Refined and a drill program is planned for 2026. Refined also has an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Basin and Milner uranium properties in Saskatchewan. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

For further information, please contact

Eli Dusenbury

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (604) 398-3378

...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Private Placement, including the expected use of proceeds, and the Company's planned 2025 drilling program at the Dufferin Project, including the timing thereof. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that the Company will use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated and will complete the Company's planned 2025 drilling program at the Dufferin Project on the timeline currently expected. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company does not use the proceeds from the Private Placement as currently expected; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals; risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions; access and supply risks; risks associated with the Company's reliance on key personnel; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks; title and environmental risks; and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite regulatory approvals. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.