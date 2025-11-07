Cycle Clarity Appoints Dr. Jason Yeh To Advisory Board

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cycle Clarity, the AI-powered ultrasound standardization platform built for the realities of modern IVF care, today announced that Jason Yeh, MD has joined the company's Advisory Board. Dr. Yeh serves as National Medical Director at Inception Fertility, the fastest-growing fertility services organization in North America, and Senior Managing Partner at Aspire HFI-the largest fertility practice in Texas and a proud member of The Prelude Network, the largest fertility network in North America.

Dr. Yeh will share with Cycle Clarity his extensive knowledge on clinical workflow design, training at scale, and multi-site quality management as the company expands its platform that helps IVF clinics standardize ultrasound, accelerate follicular monitoring, and give teams time back-different operators, same clarity.

“The future of reproductive medicine depends on consistency, quality, and access,” said Dr. Jason Yeh.“Cycle Clarity addresses all three by transforming the ultrasound workflow into a standardized input that empowers clinicians, streamlines patient care, and scales quickly across networks. I'm proud to support a platform that helps teams deliver clarity without compromise.”

“Dr. Yeh has led high-throughput programs and understands the operational realities of busy clinics,” said Dr. John Schnorr, founder of Cycle Clarity.“His perspective will sharpen our roadmap as we continue to grow.”



About Dr. Jason Yeh

Dr. Yeh graduated from the Plan II Honors Program at University of Texas at Austin and was awarded a tuition scholarship to UT Southwestern Medical School. He completed residency and fellowship training at Duke University Medical Center, where he served as Administrative Chief Resident of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in his final year of residency.

In 2020, Dr. Yeh's practice partnered with Inception Fertility and joined The Prelude Network®. He is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and in General Obstetrics and Gynecology, and is an active member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI).

Dr. Yeh is committed to mentoring the next generation of clinicians and serves on multiple industry advisory boards and committees that help shape the direction and policy of reproductive medicine. He resides in Houston, Texas with his wife, Dr. Jenny Wang, their children Evangeline and Theodore, and their enthusiastic puppy, Yuzu.

