P&F Highlights Global Progress In Tricuspid Valve Therapies At TCT 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global forum for interventional cardiology, Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference, once again brought together the world's leading experts in interventional cardiovascular medicine to explore the latest breakthroughs in patient care. As the foremost educational forum organized by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), TCT continues to set the stage for data-driven innovation and global collaboration in the treatment of structural heart disease.

At TCT 2025, Products & Features (P&F) joined clinical leaders and innovators to share new findings from several ongoing TricValve ® investigations, reflecting the growing global experience with heterotopic transcatheter valve therapy for severe tricuspid regurgitation (TR).

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, P&F was selected as one of six finalists to join the TCT Shark Tank Innovation competition. Dr. Diego Felipe Gaia introduced the AortoSave System, P&F's next-generation transcatheter Endo-Bentall solution for combined aortic valve and ascending aorta replacement, demonstrating P&F's continued commitment to addressing complex structural challenges.

Across multiple sessions throughout the weekend, investigators presented emerging data underscoring TricValve's role in treating patients who remain at high risk for conventional tricuspid valve repair or replacement.

Global Insights from the TRICUS Registry

Dr. Philipp Nikolai shared real-world outcomes from the international TRICUS Registry, highlighting procedural safety and sustained improvement in right heart failure symptoms following TricValve implantation.

Early Results from the TRICAV-I Early Feasibility Study

Dr. Rishi Puri presented early feasibility outcomes from the TRICAV-I US study, which evaluated TricValve's performance in alleviating right heart failure through targeted reduction of caval reflux.

National Experience from the TRV-CHILE Registry

Dr. Alberto Barria shared insights from Chile's national registry, TRV-CHILE, which reinforced TricValve's reproducible procedural success and clinical benefit in diverse patient populations.

Complex Case Presentation: TRICAV-I

Brian Whisenant, for Dr. John Thomas Saxon, presented a challenging case from the TRICAV-I study, demonstrating successful TricValve implantation in a patient with multiple pre-existing leads - further supporting the device's versatility in complex anatomies.

Throughout the meeting, the P&F team connected with clinicians, researchers, and industry partners to exchange perspectives on device design, patient selection, and the expanding ecosystem of tricuspid valve solutions. These conversations underscored a shared commitment to refining minimally invasive therapies that address a growing global need.

As clinical experience continues to evolve, P&F remains focused on advancing data-driven innovation and expanding access to transcatheter solutions for right heart disease. The insights shared at TCT 2025 mark another step forward in shaping the next chapter of tricuspid therapy.

