Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025


2025-11-07 04:16:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $172.8 million or $70.98 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $170.5 million or 69.24 per share for the same period in 2024

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
09/30/2025 09/30/2024
Net income attributable to common shareholders $172.8 $170.5
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $70.98 $69.24


Contact:
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082


