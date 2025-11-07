403
Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|09/30/2025
|09/30/2024
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$172.8
|$170.5
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
|$70.98
|$69.24
Contact:
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
