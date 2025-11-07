Lithium Argentina To Release PPG Scoping Study Results With Third Quarter 2025 Earnings
The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:00 am ET to discuss its third quarter 2025 results. Sam Pigott, President and CEO of Lithium Argentina, Wang Xiaoshen, CEO of Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. Ltd. (“ Ganfeng”), Carlos Galli, Vice President of Growth and Innovation at Lithium Argentina and Jason Luo, President of Ganfeng South America will join the call to discuss the results of the PPG Scoping Study and development plans in Argentina.
The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at
Webcast Details:
Event Title: Lithium Argentina Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call
Event Date: November 10, 2025
Revised Start Time: 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time
Attendee URL:
ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA
Lithium Argentina, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.
For further information contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (778) 653-8092
Email: ...
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment