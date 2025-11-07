Lithium Argentina To Release PPG Scoping Study Results With Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG (“” or the“”) () () will release its third quarter 2025 earnings results before market open on Monday, November 10, 2025. In conjunction, the Company will also release the results of the Scoping Study (“”) for the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes lithium brine project (“”) in the Province of Salta, Argentina.

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:00 am ET to discuss its third quarter 2025 results. Sam Pigott, President and CEO of Lithium Argentina, Wang Xiaoshen, CEO of Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. Ltd. (“ Ganfeng”), Carlos Galli, Vice President of Growth and Innovation at Lithium Argentina and Jason Luo, President of Ganfeng South America will join the call to discuss the results of the PPG Scoping Study and development plans in Argentina.

The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at

Webcast Details:

Event Title: Lithium Argentina Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

Event Date: November 10, 2025

Revised Start Time: 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time

Attendee URL:



ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.

