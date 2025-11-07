Vera Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
Each stock option granted on November 4, 2025 has an exercise price per share equal to $24.35, Vera Therapeutics' closing trading price on November 4, 2025. Each stock option will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with Vera Therapeutics through the applicable vesting dates. Each of the RSU awards will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of November 20, 2025, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with Vera Therapeutics through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics' mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunological diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera Therapeutics' lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and lupus nephritis. Beyond IgAN, Vera Therapeutics is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove clinically meaningful. In addition, Vera Therapeutics holds an exclusive license agreement with Stanford University for a novel, next generation fusion protein targeting BAFF and APRIL, known as VT-109, with wide therapeutic potential across the spectrum of B-cell-mediated diseases. Vera Therapeutics is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus, which can have devastating consequences in kidney transplant recipients. Vera Therapeutics retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept, VT-109 and MAU868. For more information, please visit .
