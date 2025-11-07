Annalee Dolls: A Christmas Tradition 91 Years In The Making

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For 91 years, Annalee Dolls has been part of the magic that makes Christmas sparkle just a little brighter. What began in 1934 with Annalee Thorndike's whimsical felt creations stitched at her kitchen table has grown into a beloved holiday tradition that spans generations, households, and hearts across the country and around the world.

At Christmastime, Annalee dolls aren't just decorations - they're memory keepers. From mischievous elves perched on mantels to smiling snowmen greeting guests at the door, Annalee designs have long been woven into the fabric of family celebrations. Each hand-crafted face, full of warmth and wonder, reflects the joy of the season and reminds us that the true spirit of Christmas lives in shared moments and lasting traditions.

“We know that Annalee has become part of people's traditions - part of their families,” said Gracie Blackey, Annalee head designer.“When someone tells us, 'My grandmother decorated with Annalee dolls, and now my kids do too,' that's when we know we're doing something right.”

A Legacy of Joy

Annalee Dolls have been lovingly passed down through generations - heirlooms that carry not only fabric and felt, but laughter and love. Collectors treasure vintage designs that once adorned their parents' or grandparents' homes, actively seeking them out to display each holiday season.

Just as treasured are the new designs created each year by the talented team of Annalee artists in Meredith, New Hampshire. Whether inspired by cherished Christmas tales, woodland magic, or the timeless charm of Santa's workshop, every doll begins with a heartfelt idea, then a story, and then a smile. Together, these pieces build a bridge between past and present, keeping the spirit of Annalee alive and thriving for generations to come.

Tradition, One Story at a Time

Annalee understands that Christmas traditions look different for everyone - and that's what makes them special. Some families decorate entire Christmas trees with Annalee ornaments, crafting themed displays featuring elves, reindeer, and gingerbread chefs. Others create elaborate tablescapes with Annalee mice and snowmen peeking out between plates and poinsettias. Annalee designs find their way into nearly every corner of the holiday home:

. Tucked into wreaths, garlands, and mantel displays.

. Decorating Christmas villages, nativity scenes, and advent calendars.

. Used as name card holders at festive dinners or perched beside place settings as cheerful surprises.

. Transforming coffee bars, buffets, and window displays into scenes of pure holiday delight.

. Given as heartfelt gifts or used to decorate packages, floral arrangements, and even jackets and coats as whimsical boutonnieres.

Each year brings new ideas and creative uses as fans share how Annalee helps them celebrate. For many, these dolls aren't simply decorations - they're part of the storytelling, sparking memories and imagination for children and adults alike.

New Collections, Timeless Spirit

The 2025 Christmas Collection continues this legacy with fresh, enchanting designs that honor Annalee's craftsmanship and creativity.

The Holly Jolly Collection captures classic Christmas charm in bright, timeless reds and greens, while the Snowy Day Collection celebrates the fun and wonder of winter with snowmen, shovels, and all sorts of outdoor festive cheer. The Dreamy Collection brings soft pink and silver together for an elegant touch of icy magic. Then the Candy Cane Lane Collection sweetens the season with peppermint-perfect chefs and bakers showing off their culinary smiles and sugary whimsy.

Annalee's Christmas Ornaments remain a cornerstone of collecting - each one boxed and ready for gifting. The real magic starts when they hang from a tree. Every new release adds to a lineage of joy that collectors eagerly expand year after year. A new addition for 2025, an Annalee Christmas Tree Skirt appliqued with Annalee characters completes the magic beneath your tree - where holiday dreams gather and smiles come full circle.

The Heart of a Holiday Tradition

Annalee's continued success lies not just in its artistry, but in the community it inspires. Families build and share their own Christmas stories through these whimsical characters - stories that evolve as children grow, homes change, and generations continue to gather around the glow of the season.

“Christmas is about connection,” said Betsey Pelletier, director of marketing.“It's about the laughter that fills the kitchen, those awe-filled 'remember this' moments of ornaments that have hung on the tree for decades, and the small traditions that make a family's celebration uniquely theirs. We're honored that Annalee has become a cherished part of so many families' holiday traditions."

It's a legacy instilled by Annalee herself. Today, Annalee continues to celebrate the joy, playfulness, and magic that have defined each design since day one. Whether it's a cherished Santa, a family of cheerful elves, or a vintage favorite mouse, each Annalee doll invites us to pause, smile, and remember what Christmas truly means - love, laughter, and tradition shared across generations.

For more information and to view the full 2025 Christmas Collection

Take a closer look at how Annalee collectors decorate their home for the holidays: Holiday Photo Contest Winners