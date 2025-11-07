403
Africa Intelligence Brief - November 7, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Morocco switched on nationwide 5G, signaling a fresh wave of capex in digital infrastructure and data-center capacity. Egypt stayed out of today's slate; North Africa's headline is the telecom upgrade and what it unlocks for industry.
In West Africa, Nigerian equities shed ₦2.8 trillion ($1.92 billion) for the week, while the cabinet cleared ₦400 billion ($274 million) for priority roads to ease logistics and inflation pressure.
East Africa leaned into financing and throughput: Kenya will reopen a bond for KSh 52.83 billion ($409 million), Dar es Salaam waived storage fees to clear cargo, Rwanda secured Rwf 365 billion ($251.6 million) for a cross-border highway, and Ethiopia signed an SME pact with Saudi Arabia.
Security and investment framed the south and center: the DRC pushed tighter Great Lakes coordination; Angola funded a €188.8 million ($218.7 million) frontier airport; and South Africa opened the OR Tambo SEZ's next phase to investors.
North Africa
Morocco - 5G network goes live nationwide
Morocco launched full 5G commercial service today through IAM, Orange Maroc, and inwi, covering major cities and industrial zones.
The rollout follows the completion of regulatory procedures last week, allowing customers to migrate automatically without extra fees. The technology upgrade positions Morocco as a North African telecom leader and potential data-center hub.
Why it matters: Faster networks will catalyze investment in fiber, towers, and cloud, enabling industrial IoT, fintech, and software-defined supply chains.
West Africa
Nigeria - Equities lose ₦2.8 trillion ($1.92 billion) in weekly value
The Nigerian Exchange posted one of its steepest weekly declines this year as investors sold bank and consumer stocks. Analysts cite monetary-tightening expectations and FX volatility for the broad selloff. Market breadth stayed negative as institutions repositioned into year-end.
Why it matters: Sustained drawdowns deter primary issuance and lift equity risk premia, which can bleed into sovereign and corporate borrowing costs.
Nigeria - Cabinet approves ₦400 billion ($274 million) for key road rehabilitation
The Federal Executive Council authorized fresh funds to speed trunk-road repairs under the national works plan. Officials cast the spend as a logistics and employment stimulus, targeting corridors in the north and oil-producing states.
Why it matters: Better roads cut transit times and spoilage, support inter-state trade, and ease supply-chain inflation-key for FMCG and agribusiness.
East Africa
Kenya - Treasury to raise KSh 52.83 billion ($409 million) via bond reopening
Treasury will reopen an existing infrastructure bond to front-load funding needs and smooth redemptions into 2026. The auction will test duration appetite from banks and pension funds amid tighter liquidity.
Why it matters: Strong uptake stabilizes the shilling by anchoring local funding and reduces rollover risk.
Tanzania - Port authority waives storage charges to clear congestion
Dar es Salaam Port introduced temporary storage-fee waivers to accelerate cargo movement and reduce dwell times. The measure follows recent handling-equipment upgrades and systems integration.
Why it matters: Faster turns lower inventory-finance costs and make Dar more competitive against regional gateways.
Ethiopia - Saudi partnership targets SME growth and export capacity
Ethiopia signed a cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia's Monsha'at to support SMEs with mentorship, market access, and potential investment. Priority lanes include agribusiness, textiles, and digital ventures.
Why it matters: Deeper SME finance and know-how can diversify exports and create FX-earning jobs.
Rwanda - AfDB approves Rwf 365 billion ($251.6 million) for Rwanda–Uganda highway
The AfDB cleared new financing to accelerate works on the Rusumo–Kagitumba corridor to Uganda. Upgrades cover safety, axle-load control, and border facilities.
Why it matters: A faster Kigali–Kampala route shortens trucking times to Mombasa and Dar, lifting regional competitiveness.
Central Africa
DRC - Kinshasa calls for stronger military cooperation in Great Lakes region
At a regional defense meeting in Kinshasa, the DRC urged deeper coordination to stabilize the east, prioritizing intelligence sharing and joint operations against armed groups. Follow-on workstreams will define exercises and rules of engagement.
Why it matters: Cross-border security is a prerequisite for reliable mining logistics and sustained copper-cobalt investment.
Southern Africa
Angola - Government allocates €188.8 million ($218.7 million) for new Mavinga airport
President João Lourenço approved funding for a new airport in Cuando Cubango Province to unlock frontier agriculture, mining logistics, and humanitarian access. Procurement will proceed by direct award.
Why it matters: Aviation infrastructure can seed private investment in remote regions, but FX costs and delivery transparency will shape risk premia.
South Africa - OR Tambo Special Economic Zone expansion opened for investors
Gauteng launched Precinct 2 of the OR Tambo SEZ, adjacent to Johannesburg's main airport, focusing on high-value manufacturing and exports. Bulk infrastructure-roads, power, water-is in place to support tenants.
Why it matters: A credible SEZ at Africa's busiest air gateway can deepen electronics, medical devices, and other advanced manufacturing, integrating South Africa further into global value chains.
