Vande Mataram: Moefcc Celebrates 150Th Anniversary Of National Song

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) today participated in a soulful collective rendition of 'Vande Mataram'. The occasion marked the 150th anniversary of the iconic National Song that has inspired India's spirit of unity, courage and devotion to the Motherland, the press release said.

The event was held in the presence of senior officials and staff members, who also joined the live address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the historic significance and enduring legacy of 'Vande Mataram', as a symbol of India's collective identity, national pride and timeless cultural heritage.

Commemoration Through Plantation and Exhibition

To commemorate the occasion, the Ministry organised a tree plantation drive and a thematic exhibition. The plantation activity reflected the essence of 'Vande Mataram'.

The exhibition showcased the journey, cultural impact and patriotic significance of the National Song, reaffirming its role in the Indian freedom movement and its continuing relevance in contemporary India.

Commitment to Conservation and Unity

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to advancing environmental conservation and national unity through meaningful citizen engagement and initiatives rooted in the ethos of respect and care for India's natural heritage. (ANI)

