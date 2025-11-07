Sitharaman Reviews Progress Of India's First NE Semiconductor Plant

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday visited the site of Tata Electronics' Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) project at Jagiroad in Morigaon district, a pathbreaking initiative that marks India's first semiconductor assembly and testing facility in the North-East, an official press release said.

Sitharaman Reviews Progress, Engages with Youth

The Finance Minister, accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, interacted with officials overseeing the project and reviewed its progress. Later, she participated in an interactive session titled 'Enterprise Assam - Viksit Bharat @2047', engaging with over 200 students, start-ups, and entrepreneurs from across the State. Addressing the gathering, she highlighted the expanding opportunities for the youth in Assam's emerging industrial and innovation landscape. "The present time offers immense opportunities. Once an industrial unit is established, several peripheral industries are likely to emerge, creating additional employment opportunities for the youth. Assam is witnessing a golden moment of growth, and I urge the youth to step forward, take risks, and start their own ventures to contribute to the nation's economic development," the Finance Minister stated.

Fostering an Ecosystem of Innovation

Sitharaman emphasised that Assam has taken the lead by establishing a semiconductor manufacturing unit in the State, demonstrating foresight and dynamism in its industrial policy. "Just ten days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a Rs 1 lakh crore fund for research and development. This fund is accessible not only to government institutions but also to private sector entities across the country to promote innovation and research," she added. The Finance Minister underlined that such forward-looking initiatives would foster an ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship, and employment, propelling Assam toward the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.

Nirmala Sitharaman, along with the Chief Minister of Assam and students of Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Charaibaahi, Morigaon, also fervently participated in the mass signing of Vande Mataram as the nation celebrated the 150 years of its National Song.

Project to Create Over 26,000 Jobs

The TATA semiconductor project is being developed with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and is expected to produce 48 million semiconductor chips per day upon completion. It will employ advanced packaging technologies such as Flip Chip and Integrated System-in-Package (ISIP) and is set to become one of the country's premier high-technology manufacturing facilities. The project is expected to generate approximately 15,000 direct and 11,000-13,000 indirect jobs. The OSAT project aligns with the Government of India's vision to establish a self-reliant. (ANI)

