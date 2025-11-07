Differences And Breakthroughs Between International And Domestic Industrial Machine Tools

MENAFN - GetNews) Industrial machine tools, hailed as the "mother machines of industry," are the core cornerstone of the equipment manufacturing industry. From giant crankshafts in ships to key components in energy equipment, the processing of large, precision components in almost all industrial sectors relies on their support. Traditionally, heavy-duty machine tools were perceived as cumbersome "iron men," but empowered by artificial intelligence and digital technology, today's industrial machine tools have evolved into "AI craftsmen" possessing precision, efficiency, and intelligence, becoming one of the core indicators of a nation's manufacturing strength.







In the global industrial machine tool sector, the difference between international giants and domestic players is not simply a matter of technological superiority, but rather a divergence in development paths and industrial ecosystems. This difference was particularly evident at industry events such as the 2025 China International Machine Tool Exhibition, reflecting both the breakthrough achievements of domestic machine tools and clearly outlining the boundaries of their core competitiveness. From a technological perspective, international brands, with their century-long industrial accumulation, have formed traditional advantages in precision manufacturing and core components, while domestic brands, leveraging intelligent and green technologies, are achieving a "leapfrog development."

The differences in core technologies and components of industrial machine tools are the most direct manifestation of this. International machine tools have long monopolized the high-end market, their advantages concentrated in key components such as high-rigidity spindles and precision linear scales. The long-term stability of machining accuracy can reach the micrometer level, and the failure interval of some high-end equipment is more than three times longer than that of domestically produced counterparts. However, this advantage is being diluted by breakthroughs in domestic technology-domestic machine tools have achieved full-chain localization of "spindle-guide rail-servo," and have even surpassed domestic counterparts in the field of intelligent CNC systems. For example, the latest generation of domestically produced intelligent CNC systems, by integrating AI chips and industry-wide models, can achieve a closed loop of "autonomous perception-learning-decision," reducing the programming time for complex parts from half an hour to three minutes manually, while mainstream international systems still largely rely on preset programs, lagging behind in intelligence by a generation.

Of course, domestic machine tools still face shortcomings-the import dependence on some core components, such as precision bearings, remains high, accounting for over 40% of costs; and the stereotype of domestically produced equipment in the international market has not been completely reversed. However, this difference is shifting from a "generational gap" to a "specialized differentiation." The market size of domestically produced five-axis CNC machine tools is expected to exceed 13 billion yuan by 2025, and more and more products are entering the European market through international certifications such as CE and TUV. From "follower" to "disruptor," domestically produced machine tools are breaking through traditional advantages with intelligent technology, while international brands are sticking to their high-end positions with their accumulated experience. This differentiated competitive landscape will ultimately drive the global industrial machine tool industry towards a more efficient and intelligent direction.