Mugele Expands Warehouse Availability Across Key U.S. Regions

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Mugele"Mugele has expanded its warehousing capacity and availability in Flowery Branch, Gainesville, Georgia, and Port Huron, Michigan, to support evolving supply chain demands. The facilities provide scalable logistics environments, advanced storage, shipping crate solutions, custom packaging, and integrated logistics management. This expansion reinforces Mugele's commitment to operational efficiency, resilience, and long-term client value across multiple regions.

Flowery Branch, GA - November 07, 2025 - Mugele announced expanded capacity and increased availability at its strategically located warehouse facilities in Flowery Branch, Gainesville, Georgia, and Port Huron area, Michigan. These locations are now open to support companies requiring flexible logistics environments designed to accommodate dynamic supply chain demands. Both facilities offer immediate availability for businesses seeking scalable warehousing paired with operational reliability.

This expansion follows a series of strategic realignments and inventory optimization initiatives focused on strengthening distribution efficiency and enhancing logistics continuity. By expanding its warehousing footprint, Mugele reinforces its commitment to supporting supply chain resilience across multiple regions.

"Our facilities are designed to meet the evolving needs of our partners," said Benjamin Sippl, CEO of Mugele. "We're proud to offer logistics environments that prioritize efficiency, responsiveness, and long-term value."

Services Provided by Mugele

Warehouse Storage Services

Mugele delivers advanced warehouse storage services equipped for receiving, cross-docking, labeling, and outbound logistics. The Gainesville facility is strategically positioned near Atlanta's major logistics corridor, while the Port Huron warehouse provides industrial zoning and access to national transportation networks. These sites support businesses with scalable storage capacity, inventory protection, and rapid distribution models.

Shipping Crate Solutions

The company offers durable shipping crates engineered for secure transport across domestic and international supply chains. These solutions reduce damage risks, optimize freight configurations, and meet compliance requirements for various modes of transportation. Clients benefit from improved operational continuity and enhanced cargo protection.

Custom Transport Packaging

Mugele specializes in custom transport packaging solutions designed to safeguard fragile, oversized, and high-value materials. These packaging systems are engineered to align with global shipping standards and integrate seamlessly with both inbound and outbound logistics functions, ensuring full lifecycle cargo protection.

Integrated Logistics Management

The company provides logistics support through collaborative operational planning, inventory visibility, and alignment with client production cycles. Services include daily operational reviews, tailored scheduling, and real-time coordination to improve supply chain responsiveness and reliability.

About the Company

Mugele is a global logistics and supply chain provider focused on delivering strategic warehousing, transportation, and packaging solutions. Backed by decades of industry expertise, the company is committed to operational excellence, customer partnership, and long-term value creation. With expanding regional presence and advanced logistics capabilities, Mugele continues to set industry benchmarks in reliability and innovation.