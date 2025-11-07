Dubai RTA Announces Temporary Closure On Airport Road Near DXB

Dubai commuters are being advised of a temporary closure on Airport Road opposite Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport.

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday (November 7) announced that the closure was to facilitate expansion works at the terminal entrance.

According to the authority, the closure will affect traffic heading to Deira on Saturday (November 8), at 2.30am, and traffic to Al Khawaneej on Sunday (November 9), at 2.30am.

Motorists are advised to plan their trips in advance, follow traffic signs, and use alternative routes via Al Garhoud to ensure smooth travel and timely arrival at the airport.