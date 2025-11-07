'He Was My Joy, My Light': Father Mourns 6-Year-Old Son Who Drowned In Al Ain

Six-year-old Issa, a grade one student, was found face down in an underground water tank near his family's home in Al Ain. The tragic accident happened while he was playing with his younger sister.

His heartbroken father is still coming to terms with the loss of his only son.

"He was the brightest in his class, always bringing home full marks, 20 out of 20,” said Al Basheer Al Zahir, his voice quivering with emotion.“Everyone loved him. He was kind, cheerful, and clever. The whole family adored him.”

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Al Basheer, an imam and Quran teacher at a local mosque, recalled the events of that day with deep sorrow.

“I had just prayed Asr and checked on him. He was playing outside the mosque with his sister,” he said.“When I was about to leave for the Quran centre where I teach, I made sure they were inside the courtyard and closed the gate. Half an hour later, my wife called me, crying Issa was gone.”

Al Basheer rushed home in shock, to learn that his only son had fallen into one of two large, uncovered underground water tanks within the compound.“The openings were wide, and anyone could fall in even a small child,” he said.“There were fences, but the gates were open. My son must have slipped and fallen while playing.”

It was Issa's four-year-old sister, Maryam, who discovered her brother floating in the tank. She ran screaming to the neighbours, who rushed to pull him out and called for help. Paramedics arrived quickly, but Issa could not be revived.

“I reached the hospital and they told me he was dead,” the father said.“It felt like the world collapsed around me.”

As he mourns, the grieving father hopes that no other parent will endure such pain.“May Allah have mercy on my son and make his resting place in paradise,” he said.“He was my joy, my light.”

Last month, an Emirati family lost their 2-year-old child after he drowned in a pool during a weekend gathering at a family farm in Dibba.