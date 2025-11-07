Noor Riyadh Announces Participating Artists For 2025, Including More Than 35 New Commissions By Leading International And Saudi Artists
|Artist
|Country
|1
|Addie Wagenknecht
|USA
|2
|Abdulrahman AlSoliman
|Saudi Arabia
|3
|Abdelrahman Elshahed
|Saudi Arabia
|4
|Ahmad Angawi
|Saudi Arabia
|5
|Alex Schweder
|USA
|6
|Alexandra Gelis
|Colombia & Canada
|7
|Ayoung Kim
|South Korea
|8
|atelier oï + WonderGlass
|Switzerland
|9
|Christian Partos
|Sweden
|10
|Christophe Berthonneau
|France
|11
|dies_
|Italy
|12
|Saad Al Howede
|Saudi Arabia
|13
|Edwin van der Heide
|The Netherlands
|14
|Encor Studio
|Switzerland
|15
|Fatma Abdulhadi
|Saudi Arabia
|16
|Francesco Simeti
|Italy
|17
|fuse*
|Italy
|18
|Guillaume Cousin
|France
|19
|Hmoud Alattawi
|Saudi Arabia
|20
|Iregular
|Canada
|21
|Ivana Franke
|Croatia
|22
|James Clar
|Philippines & USA
|23
|Karolina Halatek
|Poland
|24
|Khalid Zahid
|Saudi Arabia
|25
|Kurt Hentschläger
|Austria
|26
|László Zsolt Bordos
|Hungary
|27
|Loris Cecchini
|Italy
|28
|Marnix De Nijs
|The Netherlands
|29
|Michelangelo Pistoletto
|Italy
|30
|Mohammed Farea
|Saudi Arabia
|31
|Monira Al Qadiri
|Kuwait
|32
|Muhannad Shono
|Saudi Arabia
|33
|n + n Corsino
|France
|34
|Nebras Aljoaib
|Saudi Arabia
|35
|Obaid Alsafi
|Saudi Arabia
|36
|Otolab
|Italy
|37
|Plastique Fantastique
|Germany
|38
|Random International
|United Kingdom
|39
|Rejane Cantoni
|Brazil
|40
|Robert Seidel
|Germany
|41
|Roman Hill
|USA & France
|42
|Ryoichi Kurokawa
|Japan
|43
|Safeya Binzagr
|Saudi Arabia
|44
|Saeed Gebaan
|Saudi Arabia
|45
|Shinji Ohmaki
|Japan
|46
|Shiro Takatani (Dumb Type)
|Japan
|47
|Shun Ito
|Japan
|48
|Six N. Five (Ezequiel Pini)
|Argentina
|49
|someform Studio
|Germany
|50
|Studio Above&Below
|United Kingdom
|51
|Tonoptik
|Russia
|52
|Traumnovelle
|Belgium
|53
|Vali Chincișan
|Romania
|54
|Wang Yuyang
|China
|55
|Wu Chi-Tsung
|Taiwan
|56
|ZEITGUISED
|Germany
|57
|Zhang Zengzeng
|China
|58
|Zheng Da
|China
|59
|Ziyad Alroqi
|Saudi Arabia
