ATELIER Playa Mujeres Reaffirms Its Global Leadership At The World Luxury Awards 2025
Established in 2006, the World Luxury Awards represent the pinnacle of achievement within the global luxury hospitality industry. The prestige of these awards lies in their unique selection process, as winners are chosen annually by hundreds of thousands of guests, international travelers, and industry professionals, making them an authentic testament to service excellence and guest satisfaction.
In 2025, ATELIER de Hoteles brands were recognized as the best in the following categories:
World Luxury Hotel Awards
ATELIER Playa Mujeres®
.Best Luxury Adults Only Hotel – North America
.Best Luxury All-Inclusive Hotel – North America
.Best Luxury Beach Resort – North America
World Luxury Spa Awards
NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres
.Best Luxury Adult Only Spa – Global
.Best Luxury Couples Spa – North America
.Best Luxury Resort Spa – North America
.Best Mexican Cuisine – Global
.Best Degustation / Tasting Menu – North America
.Best Luxury Resort Restaurant – Latin America
ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles stands out for its Handcrafted Hospitality® concept, which reflects the outstanding quality of service provided by its talented team of Arteleros, the avant-garde facilities in each of its spaces, and a culinary proposal that celebrates the use of fresh, high-quality ingredients.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment