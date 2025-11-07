Smart Eyewear Enters Elite Marathon Competition: Two Top Runners To Race Athens Marathon With ENGO

Amadeus Clements and Panagiotis Petroulakis, rising stars of Greek running, will wear ENGO glasses this Sunday during the legendary race - a first at elite level

GRENOBLE, France - November 7, 2025 – ENGO, pioneer in smart eyewear for endurance sports, reaches a new milestone: for the first time, elite runners will use smart glasses during a major international competition. This Sunday, at the Athens Marathon, birthplace of the event itself, Amadeus Clements and Panagiotis Petroulakis will race equipped with ENGO 2.

After months of intensive training in Iten, Kenya, home of champions, Amadeus Clements is aiming for a podium finish in the Greek runners' standings. The Greek athlete will use ENGO glasses to access his race data instantly - pace, heart rate, distance - without ever taking his eyes off the Marathon-to-Athens route.

Panagiotis Petroulakis, Greek national championship holder in the 10K road race, will also line up for the marathon with ENGO. Both athletes integrate this technology into their daily training routine to optimise their performance.

ENGO glasses display real-time performance data directly in the runner's field of vision, allowing them to maintain concentration and rhythm without interruption. An approach that could well redefine how elite athletes manage their races.

Amadeus Clements: "Training in Iten pushes me to raise my standards. Every session becomes a race - and every race makes me stronger. With ENGO, I can keep my head up and my pace locked in. It helps me stay in rhythm without losing focus - no more losing seconds checking the watch."

Panagiotis Petroulakis: "With ENGO, I can maintain a steady pace, making my training more effective. I use them during sessions and races to control my pace and monitor my heart rate. They provide great sun protection while seamlessly connecting with my Garmin watch. ENGO helps me go faster - with no distractions."

About ENGO Eyewear

ENGO develops innovative smart eyewear that empowers endurance athletes to train smarter and perform better. Powered by ActiveLook® technology, ENGO displays real-time performance metrics directly in the athlete's line of sight - speed, pace, heart rate, distance - allowing complete focus without the distraction of looking at a watch.

Weighing only 36g, offering 12 hours of battery life, and featuring photochromic or high-contrast lenses for all light conditions, ENGO glasses redefine precision and focus for runners and endurance athletes worldwide.

ENGO 2 Vive Collection – new limited-edition colorways with High Contrast Colors or Photochromic lenses

● ENGO 2 Vive Sky (Photochromic) – €349.95

● ENGO 2 Vive Storm (High Contrast) – €319.95

● ENGO 2 Vive Pulse (High Contrast) – €319.95

● ENGO 2 Photochromic – €349.95 ENGO 2 – €299.95

Available at engoeyewear







