Teamsystem Strengthens Its Position In The Mediterranean Area With Two Acquisitions In Türkiye

TeamSystem - Italian tech & AI company leading the development of digital platforms for business management among companies and professionals - is consolidating its presence in Türkiye through two new transactions completed via its subsidiary Mikrogrup: the acquisition of 100% of Bizim Hesap, a cloud-based pre-accounting and business management platform for SMEs, and a minority stake in Nef Solution, a fintech company specialising in financial risk management and compliance solutions.



Bizim Hesap, founded in 2013 in Istanbul, currently serves more than 40,000 SME clients, and employs 60 people. The company offers an integrated suite of services, including e-invoicing, warehouse management, e-commerce, virtual POS and fuel management, and is among the leading players in the Turkish market. Bizim Hesap will join the existing portfolio of Mikrogrup solutions. Founders Mehmet Çelik and Barış İnalpolat will remain with the company, ensuring continuity in both product development and operations.

Founded in 2021, Nef Solution has developed in just a few years an AI-driven portfolio of solutions for financial risk management and compliance, serving mainly financial institutions and SMEs. With a client base composed primarily of banking institutions, Nef Solution already collaborates with modefinance - a TeamSystem Group company specialised in credit rating, financial analysis and business intelligence - on joint development projects.

With these two transactions, which follow the acquisition of Mikrogrup in July 2023, TeamSystem continues to strengthen its international footprint. Türkiye confirms its role as a key market, not only for the dynamism of its local business ecosystem but also for its geographic position as a natural bridge between Europe and Asia. In this context, the country becomes a strategic hub for TeamSystem's growth across the Mediterranean area, supporting the Group's ambition to consolidate its position as a European champion in digital transformation for businesses and professionals, and to build an increasingly integrated ecosystem of digital solutions.

“These two acquisitions mark another step forward in our international growth strategy, further consolidating our presence in the Mediterranean area, where we have long identified Türkiye as a dynamic market with great development potential,” said Federico Leproux, CEO of TeamSystem.“Together with the synergies that can be created with other TeamSystem platforms - and with Group companies such as modefinance - these operations reinforce our vision of an integrated ecosystem supporting digital transformation and long-term value creation for businesses and professionals.”

“We are proud to be part of this new growth phase for TeamSystem in the Turkish market,” stated Göktekin Dinçerler, Head of TeamSystem Türkiye.“Bizim Hesap is a solid and innovative player that allows us to expand our customer base and service offering for SMEs, while the investment in Nef Solution opens up new development opportunities in the fintech and compliance domains. These transactions demonstrate TeamSystem's commitment to making Türkiye a strategic hub for the Mediterranean region.”

“Becoming part of an international group like TeamSystem represents an extraordinary opportunity for us,” said Mehmet Çelik and Barış İnalpolat, Co-Founders Bizim Hesap.“Joining TeamSystem allows us to look to the future with ambition, contributing even more to enhancing the role of SMEs as the driving force of the Turkish economy and to advancing the country's digital development.”

“TeamSystem's entry into our share capital marks an important milestone in Nef Solution's growth journey,” added Derya Sarikayalar, Founder of Nef Solution.“We are confident that working with an international group and companies such as modefinance will enable us to grow faster, innovate our products and consolidate our position as a reference partner for banks and SMEs in the fields of risk management and compliance.”

TeamSystem was advised by PWC for Tax, Financial and Labour due diligence in the Bizim Hesap acquisition, and by EY for the Nef Solution investment. Esin Attorney Partnership acted as legal advisor to TeamSystem in both transactions. Bizim Hesap was advised by Baseak for legal matters and by Core Finance as sell-side advisor.

TeamSystem is an Italian tech & AI company that develops digital platforms designed to enhance the competitiveness of businesses and professionals. The Group supports its clients in the digital transformation of their entire supply chain through a comprehensive and integrated range of innovative technologies – based on AI, SaaS and cloud – to manage and evolve internal processes, strengthen collaboration across their business ecosystem, and foster both growth and operational efficiency at every stage of the value chain. TeamSystem operates in Italy and abroad, closing 2024 with revenues of EUR 1 billion, up 19% year on year, and a team of over 5,000 employees serving around 2.5 million customers using its proprietary cloud-based digital platforms.