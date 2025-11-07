Brand Protection Tools Market Valued At USD 2.93 Billion In 2024, Set To Exceed USD 6.34 Billion By 2032 Amid Rising Online Counterfeiting And E-Commerce Fraud SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 3.17 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 6.34 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 9.11% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
|. By Software Type (Digital Rights Management Tools, Anti-Counterfeiting Solutions, Trademark Monitoring and Enforcement Tools, Domain Monitoring and Protection Tools, Social Media Monitoring and Brand Reputation Management Tools, Online Brand Enforcement Tools, Intellectual Property Protection Tools, Others)
. By Deployment (Cloud Based, On-Premises)
. By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs))
. By Application (Consumer Goods and Retail, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Electronics and Electrical, Automotive, Luxury Goods, Media and Entertainment, Software and Technology, Others)
|Customization Scope
|Available upon request
|Pricing
|Available upon request
Recent Developments:
- In 2024, MarkMonitor formed a strategic alliance with SecureWeb3 to provide comprehensive Web3 brand protection services to its clients In 2024, Crane NXT acquired OpSec Security for USD 270 million, expanding its authentication solutions portfolio and creating a new Security and Authentication Technologies segment.
