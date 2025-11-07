Visiting Professor of Social Inequities and Injustice, Loughborough University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Pragya Agarwal is a professor of social inequities at Loughborough University, a RLF Fellow at Newnham College, University of Cambridge, and a visiting fellow at University of Oxford. Following a PhD from the University of Nottingham, Pragya held the prestigious Leverhulme Fellowship and has held senior academic positions and visiting fellowships at various US and UK universities.

Pragya is the author of a number of scholarly articles and four non-fiction books on gender inequality, feminism, racism and reproductive justice. Her first book Sway: Unravelling Unconscious Bias was published in 2020 with Bloomsbury, and was a Guardian Book of the Week and shortlisted for the Transmission Prize. Her second book, Wish We Knew What To Say: Talking With Children about Race, was also published in 2020 with Dialogue Books. Her third book, (M)otherhood: On the choices of being a woman, was published in 2021 with Canongate to great acclaim. Her first book for children, Standing up to Racism, was published by Hachette and shortlisted for the Progressive Preschool award. Her latest book, Hysterical: Exploding the myth of gendered emotions, is out now with Canongate books and was one of Waterstones' best science book of 2022, one of Telegraph's best big ideas book of 2022, and i paper's best non-fiction of 2022.

Pragya works as a consultant and speaker with organisations around the world, including universities, corporate and non-profits, and schools, delivering talks and workshops on a range of topics. She is a twotime TEDx speaker, a TEDx Woman organiser, and makes regular expert appearances on many international shows and podcasts such as NPR Short Wave, BBC Women's Hour, BBC Radio 4 The Spark, and Darren Brown's podcast The Bigoted Brain, Sky News, Australian Broadcasting Service, and Canadian Radio.

She can be found at drpragyaagarwal and on twitter at DrPragyaAgarwal

–present Visiting Professor of Social Inequities and Injustice, Loughborough University

2004 The University of Nottingham, PhD



2022 Hysterical: Exploding the myth of gendered emotions,

2021 (M)otherhood: On the choices of being a woman,

2020 Sway: Unravelling Unconscious Bias, 2020 Wish We Knew What To Say: Talking with children about race,



Fellow of Royal Geographic Society Fellow of Royal Society of Arts

ExperienceEducationPublicationsProfessional Memberships