403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Congressman Ro Khanna Denounces Biden’s Gaza Policy
(MENAFN) US Congressman Ro Khanna on Thursday reproached former President Joe Biden’s approach to Gaza, demanding a fundamental transformation in U.S. policy toward Israel and Palestine.
"We have to start with the truth. President Biden mishandled Gaza.
He was wrong. We should never have given a blank check," stated Congressman Ro Khanna during an event in Washington, DC.
He emphasized that "There were 37 Democrats who voted against the $14 billion aid to (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu. That should have been every person in the Democratic caucus." Khanna further asserted, "Those who voted for that aid made as much of a blunder as those who supported the war in Iraq."
Calling for the suspension of weapon sales to Israel, he declared: "We need to say no military sales to Israel and Netanyahu, and get on Delia Ramirez's no bombs act."
The legislation, introduced by Illinois Representative Delia Ramirez, targets the most devastating weapon systems utilized in Gaza and insists that the United States cease the transfer of arms to Israel amid what he described as genocide in the enclave.
Khanna also urged adherence to international law, proclaiming: "We need to say that we will recognize what the UN, what the ICJ (International Court of Justice) is, recognizing that what happened, there was a genocide."
"We have to start with the truth. President Biden mishandled Gaza.
He was wrong. We should never have given a blank check," stated Congressman Ro Khanna during an event in Washington, DC.
He emphasized that "There were 37 Democrats who voted against the $14 billion aid to (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu. That should have been every person in the Democratic caucus." Khanna further asserted, "Those who voted for that aid made as much of a blunder as those who supported the war in Iraq."
Calling for the suspension of weapon sales to Israel, he declared: "We need to say no military sales to Israel and Netanyahu, and get on Delia Ramirez's no bombs act."
The legislation, introduced by Illinois Representative Delia Ramirez, targets the most devastating weapon systems utilized in Gaza and insists that the United States cease the transfer of arms to Israel amid what he described as genocide in the enclave.
Khanna also urged adherence to international law, proclaiming: "We need to say that we will recognize what the UN, what the ICJ (International Court of Justice) is, recognizing that what happened, there was a genocide."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment