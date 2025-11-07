403
Abbas, Meloni Discuss Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Friday to deliberate on a Gaza ceasefire and the advancement of a two-state resolution to the Israel-Palestine dispute.
"During the course of our meeting, I reiterated the need to consolidate the ceasefire and to initiate the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza," Meloni stated on X, the U.S. social media platform, following their discussion.
She emphasized the urgency of moving swiftly with the comprehensive execution of U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire initiative for Gaza, "including through the disarmament of Hamas, which can have no role in the future of the Palestinian people."
The Italian premier underscored her nation’s "strong and steadfast commitment" to delivering humanitarian support for civilians—via the "Food for Gaza" campaign, medical evacuations, and the “university corridor”—as well as assisting in the training of security forces and the reform initiatives of the Palestinian Authority.
"In reiterating the need to work toward a lasting political solution based on the two-state prospect, I confirmed that the Italian Government, also on the basis of the priorities indicated by the Palestinian Authority, is working on a package of humanitarian aid and reconstruction measures to be presented at the Gaza Conference that Egypt intends to convene," she added.
Abbas’ conversation with Meloni followed his earlier meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace.
