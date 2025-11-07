Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On NU Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 2025 Q3
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- Revenue $364.2M and EPS $0.34 within guidance; gross margin 70.5% and selling expense 35.8%. Prysm iO limited preview in late 4Q25; India pre-market activities begin in 4Q25 ahead of a 2026 launch. Cash $251.7M; management narrowed Q4 and full-year 2025 guidance with continued margin focus.
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment