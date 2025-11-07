Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On NU Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 2025 Q3

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - NU Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on NU Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS). NUS reported revenue, adj NI, and adj EPS of $364.2M, $17.1M, and $0.34, respectively. This compares to our estimates of $374.2M, $14.7M, and $0.30, respectively. These results were at the low end of revenue guidance and the high end of EPS guidance. Rhyz delivered $51.6M of revenue, including $47.6M from Manufacturing and $4.0M from Rhyz Other, while the Nu Skin business posted 70.5% gross margin and continued to benefit from disciplined spending as selling expense declined to 35.8% company-wide and 41.7% within the core business. Management highlighted double-digit growth in Latin America and sequential improvement across several reporting segments, noting that execution and efficiency drove EPS to the high end of the range despite a challenging macro environment. Despite a weaker than expected top line results, management remains focused on delivering on its strategic initiatives.

Key Takeaways:

  • Revenue $364.2M and EPS $0.34 within guidance; gross margin 70.5% and selling expense 35.8%.
  • Prysm iO limited preview in late 4Q25; India pre-market activities begin in 4Q25 ahead of a 2026 launch.
  • Cash $251.7M; management narrowed Q4 and full-year 2025 guidance with continued margin focus.



