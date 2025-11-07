High Arctic Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|(thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating results from continuing operations:
|Revenue – continuing operations
|2,930
|2,506
|7,656
|8,027
|Net income (loss) – continuing operations
|931
|125
|516
|(1,402)
|Per share (basic & diluted) (1)
|0.07
|0.01
|0.04
|(0.11)
|Oilfield services operating margin – continuing operations (2)
|1,541
|1,241
|3,854
|3,782
|Oilfield services operating margin as a % of revenue (2)
|54.4%
|51.5%
|52.4%
|48.8%
|EBITDA – continuing operations (2)
|1,545
|528
|2,343
|(705)
|Per share (basic & diluted) (1)(4)
|0.12
|0.04
|0.19
|(0.06)
|Adjusted EBITDA – continuing operations (2)
|757
|383
|1,743
|662
|Per share (basic & diluted) (1)(4)
|0.06
|0.03
|0.14
|0.05
|Operating income (loss) – continuing operations (2)
|108
|1
|(274)
|(2,432)
|Per share (basic & diluted) (1)(4)
|0.01
|0.00
|(0.02)
|(0.20)
|Cash flow from continuing operations:
|Cash flow from (used in) operating activities – continuing operations
|551
|487
|958
|(42)
|Per share (basic & diluted) (1) (4)
|0.04
|0.04
|0.08
|0.00
|Funds flow from (used in) operating activities – continuing operations (2)
|744
|640
|1,549
|(46)
|Per share (basic & diluted) (1)(4)
|0.06
|0.05
|0.12
|0.00
|Capital expenditures – continuing operations
|173
|630
|966
|1,445
|As at
|(thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts and common shares outstanding)
|Sept 30, 2025
|Dec 31, 2024
|Financial position:
|Working capital (2)
|4,183
|2,692
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3,052
|3,123
|Total assets
|29,912
|30,867
|Long-term debt (non-current)
|3,047
|3,178
|Shareholders' equity
|22,039
|21,105
|Per share (5)
|1.74
|1.70
|Common shares outstanding (3)(5)
|12,696,959
|12,448,166
|(1)
|The weighted average number of common shares used in calculating both basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) per share, Adjusted EBITDA per share, operating income (loss) per share, cash flow from operating activities per share, and funds flow from operating activities per share is detailed in Note 13(b) of the Financial Statements.
|(2)
|Readers are cautioned that oilfield services operating margin, oilfield services operating margin as percentage of revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization), Adjusted EBITDA, operating income (loss), funds flow from operating activities and working capital do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. See“Non-IFRS Measures” for additional details on the calculations of these measures.
|(3)
|Pursuant to the de facto four-to-one consolidation of the Corporation's outstanding common shares effective August 12, 2024, the number of common shares outstanding and all per-share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to effect the common share consolidation for all prior period comparatives.
|(4)
|The number of weighted average common shares used in per share basic calculations for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was 12,696,959 (12,696,959 diluted per share) and for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was 12,448,166 (12,448,270 diluted per share). The number of weighted average common shares used in the per share basic calculation for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 12,638,634 (12,638,634 diluted per share) and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 12,338,676 (12,338,676 diluted per share).
|(5)
|Shareholders' equity per share calculated based on common shares outstanding as at the relevant date.
2025 Q3 Summary
- Revenue from continuing operations for Q3 2025 was $2,930, an increase of $424 or 17% when compared to $2,506 in Q3 2024. Revenue was positively impacted by the addition of a significant amount of high-pressure stimulation work performed for a new customer. Oilfield services operating margin from continuing operations was $1,541 in the current year quarter compared to $1,241 realized in the prior year quarter. Operating margin percentage improved to 54.4% for Q3 2025 compared to 51.5% for Q3 2024, benefiting from improved higher margin revenues, strong operational expense management and a reduction in lower margin third-party rentals in the current year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $757 in the current year quarter compared to $383 in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the quarter was primarily due to the improvements achieved in oilfield services operating margin as noted above. Operating income from continuing operations of $108 for Q3 2025 compared to $1 in Q3 2024. The increase in operating income is attributable to improved operational and financial performance of the rental services segment, which more than offset higher general and administrative expense and depreciation and amortization expenses. Net income from continuing operations was $931 in Q3 2025 compared to net income from continuing operations of $125 in Q3 2024. Net income from continuing operations was impacted by the same items impacting operating income, as above, combined with higher income from equity-accounted investments and a larger gain on the disposal of property and equipment, offset by reduced interest income and a reduction of losses on foreign exchange.
2025 Third Quarter YTD Summary
- Revenue from continuing operations for YTD-2025 was $7,656 compared to $8,027 in YTD-2024.
- YTD revenue has been negatively impacted by softer customer demand for the first half of 2025 which was partially offset by improvements realized in Q3 2025 as noted above. Weaker revenue in the first half of 2025 was driven primarily by slower customer activity levels due to the deferral of oil and gas drilling completions activity as certain customers undertook a cautious approach to the timing of the deployment of their 2025 capital budgets given volatility in oil and natural gas prices and global economic uncertainty, including impacts from ongoing geopolitical events.
- Operating margin percentage improved to 52.4% for YTD-2025 compared to 48.8% for YTD-2024, benefiting from improved higher margin revenues in Q3 2025, strong operational expense management and a reduction in lower margin third-party rentals in the current year.
Non-IFRS Measures
This Press Release contains references to certain financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to the same or similar measures used by other companies. High Arctic uses these financial measures to assess performance and believes these measures provide useful supplemental information to shareholders and investors. These financial measures are computed on a consistent basis for each reporting period and include EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), Adjusted EBITDA, oilfield services operating margin and margin percentage, operating income (loss), funds flow from operating activities and working capital. These do not have standardized meanings.
These financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), cash from operating activities, current assets or current liabilities, cash and/or other measures of financial performance as determined in accordance with IFRS.
For additional information regarding non-IFRS measures, including their use to management and investors and reconciliations to measures recognized by IFRS, please refer to the Corporation's MD&A, which is available online at and through High Arctic's website at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“seek”,“propose”,“estimate”,“expect”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Corporation's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Corporation's actual results, performance, or achievements to vary from those described in this Press Release.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this Press Release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Specific forward-looking statements in this Press Release include, among others, statements pertaining to the following: general economic and business conditions, which will include, among other things, the outlook for the energy industry inclusive of commodity prices, producer activity levels (inclusive of drilling and completions activity) and general energy supply and demand fundamentals that may impact the energy industry as a whole and more specifically as it relates to the Corporation's customers in western Canada and Alaska, United States; expectations related to current and future LNG export projects and the impact, if any, on future pricing; the impact, if any, of geo-political events, changes in government, changes to tariff's or related trade policies and the potential impact on the Corporation's ability to execute its 2025 strategic objectives; projections of market prices and costs; the Corporation's ability to seek and execute accretive acquisitions including the timing thereof and the potential operational and financial benefits; management of general and administrative costs; the performance of the Corporation's investment in Team Snubbing; operational and financial performance of the Corporation's Canadian rental equipment business in 2025; the Corporation's expectation for customer activity levels for 2025; scaling the Corporation's Canadian business; execution on one or more corporate transactions; and estimated credit risks.
With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release, the Corporation has made assumptions regarding, among other things, its ability to: maintain its ongoing relationship with major customers; successfully market its services to current and new customers; devise methods for, and achieve its primary objectives; source and obtain equipment from suppliers; successfully manage, operate, and thrive in an environment which is facing uncertainty; remain competitive in all its operations; attract and retain skilled employees; obtain equity and debt financing on satisfactory terms and manage its liquidity risk; raise capital and manage its debt finance agreements; manage general and administrative costs; maintain a strong balance sheet and related financial flexibility; scale the Canadian business; and seek and execute accretive acquisitions in a timely manner and achieve operational and financial benefits therefrom.
Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: economic and financial conditions, including volatility in commodity prices; volatility in interest and exchange rates and capital markets; the level of demand and financial performance of the energy industry; changes in customer demand; and developments and changes in laws and regulations, including in the energy industry.
The Corporation's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors set out in the most recent AIF filed on SEDAR+ at .
The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are given only as of the date of this Press Release. The Corporation does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.
About High Arctic Energy Services
High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic provides pressure control equipment and equipment supporting the high-pressure stimulation of oil and gas wells and other oilfield equipment on a rental basis to exploration and production companies, from its bases in Whitecourt and Red Deer, Alberta. Additionally, High Arctic maintains a minority equity interest in Team Snubbing, a leading provider of well-control services to the oil and gas drilling industry with operations in western Canada and Alaska, US.
For further information contact:
Lonn Bate
Chief Executive Officer (interim)
P: 587-318-2218
P: +1 (800) 688 7143
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 2350, 330 – 5th Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4
website:
Email: ...
