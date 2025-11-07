Round Table Pizza Brings Legendary Flavor To Austin Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) West Coast-Born Pizza Franchise Continues Expansion in Texas with Round Rock, TX Opening

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Round Table Pizza and 17 other restaurant concepts, has announced the opening of its first Round Table Pizza in the Greater Austin area in Round Rock, TX.

“Our opening in Round Rock marks another exciting milestone for the brand, our first restaurant in the Greater Austin area,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza.“Round Table Pizza has developed a strong following across the state with 5 locations to date, and we are eager to continue building on that momentum by bringing our premium pizzas and unmatched dining experience to the Round Rock community.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza RoyaltyTM” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand's signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table's perfectly baked crust.

To commemorate the new restaurant, Round Table Pizza will be slicing up free pizza for a year for the first 100 guests at their grand opening celebration on Nov. 8, starting at 11:00 a.m. The new Round Rock Round Table Pizza restaurant is located at 200 University Blvd, Suite 640, Round Rock, TX 78665, and is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit roundtablepizza.com.

**Disclaimer: Free pizza for a year is valid for one free medium pizza per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Guest must present voucher in store to redeem. Valid in store only. Offer expires 11/08/26. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Additional restrictions may apply, ask store associate for details.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of“Pizza RoyaltyTM” for over 60 years. With approximately 400 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit .

