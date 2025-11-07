GROW Network Releases New Resource On Harvest Weed Seed Control

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Harvest weed seed control (HWSC) is an Australian-born weed management system that is gaining traction in the U.S., as more farmers try out tactics like seed impact mills and chaff lining to manage weeds that escape control during the growing season. But there's still a lot to learn about how these tools work in North America, and the new Harvest Weed Seed Control webpage series from the GROW (Getting Rid of Weeds) Network is here to help you navigate it!

The new webpage series starts with a main page that serves as a one-stop shop for everything HWSC. It covers a range of topics, including:

--What harvest weed seed control means

--Current HWSC methods

--Cropping systems and weeds that are best suited for HWSC

--How long it takes HWSC to make a noticeable difference

--How to set up a combine for HWSC

--Economics of HWSC

The two most common HWSC methods, chaff lining and seed impact mills, also have their own new webpages within the series. These pages give an in-depth look at how these two HWSC methods work and their method-specific variables.

The Chaff Lining Webpage highlights:

--Chaff lining's effect on weeds and crops

--How to DIY a chaff lining chute

--How to manage chaff lines after harvest

The Seed Impact Mill Webpage highlights:

--Weed seed kill rates

--How seed impact mills affect combine performance

--Operational costs

--Potential mechanical issues

Visit GROW's new Harvest Weed Seed Control webpage today to learn how these tools might fit your own farming operation and address your herbicide-resistant weed problems: .

Do you use harvest weed seed control, or do you have questions about this weed control tactic? Let us know at ! And be sure to explore GROW's Farmer Forum webpage ( ) and GROW Farmer Case Studies ( ) to see farmers discuss their own harvest weed seed control experiences.

ABOUT THE GROW NETWORK: GROW (Getting Rid of Weeds) is a scientist-led network coordinating research and outreach to help farmers across the U.S. fight herbicide-resistance with integrated weed management. GROW aims to provide news, factsheets, videos, and digital tools to farmers and other ag stakeholders on a wide range of weed management tactics, both chemical and non-chemical. See more at .