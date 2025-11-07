2025 TITAN Health Awards: Season 2 Winners Announced - Celebrating Excellence In Healthcare Marketing And Advertising

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The TITAN Health Awards has officially announced the winners of its 2025 Season 2 competition, honoring outstanding campaigns, organizations, and professionals for excellence in healthcare marketing, advertising, and communications. This year's competition recognized work that introduced innovative strategies and creative approaches to delivering healthcare messages effectively to global audiences.

Global Healthcare Participation

The 2025 awards received hundreds of submissions from 30 countries, representing healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical companies, creative agencies, medical technology firms, and nonprofit campaigns. Together, these winners reflect how healthcare marketing and communications continue to evolve in addressing both community needs and industry priorities worldwide.

2025 Category Winners of the Year

Standing as the highest honors of the competition, the Category Winners of the Year represent the most exceptional achievements in healthcare marketing and advertising:

1. Video, Commercial & Film of the Year – Microsurgery Assistance Robot Stitching a Corn Kernel | Sony Group by Sony PCL Inc., Japan

2. Achievement of the Year – Transformational Leadership: Rhonda Peebles at UCB Pharmaceuticals, United States

3. Provider & Services of the Year – Kidney Health for AllTM 2025 resources by American Kidney Fund, United States

Leading Brands & Featured Organizations

In addition to the Category Winners, this season also highlighted leading healthcare brands, agencies, and organizations, alongside independent firms and emerging creative teams. Featured winners include: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Anytime Counselling. Fingerpaint Marketing, ⁠Gulf Health Council, SANAME, and many more.

For the complete list of winners, visit: .

Judging Panel

Entries were evaluated by an international jury panel of creative directors, communication experts, and healthcare specialists. Each project was assessed on clarity of message, creativity, campaign execution, and industry impact, ensuring fair recognition of those setting new standards in healthcare advertising excellence.

“Healthcare marketing goes beyond visibility; it is about delivering messages people can trust,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA).“This year's winners have proven that impactful campaigns can bridge the gap between organizations and the communities they serve - bringing clarity, empathy, and measurable results to the healthcare industry.”

2026 TITAN Health Awards – Call for Entries

The 2026 TITAN Health Awards is now open for submissions, continuing its mission to honor the best in healthcare advertising and marketing worldwide. Submissions will be accepted until March 18, 2026; Early Bird entries close on December 17, 2025. Winners will be announced on May 15, 2026.

About TITAN Health Awards

The TITAN Health Awards is an international competition recognizing excellence in healthcare advertising, marketing, public health campaigns, digital engagement, and healthcare communications. By celebrating impactful strategies and projects, the award provides a platform for healthcare marketers, agencies, and organizations to showcase work that informs, connects, and inspires.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.