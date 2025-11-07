Tether Expands Bitcoin Reserves To 87,296 BTC Amid Market Dip
- The move took place as Bitcoin briefly dipped below $100,000 before rebounding above $102,000
- Tether now ranks as the sixth-largest global Bitcoin holder, with unrealized profits nearing $4.55 billion
Tether has expanded its Bitcoin holdings after executing two large transactions from Bitfinex's hot wallets to its reserve address. On-chain data shows that the company added roughly $1 billion in Bitcoin, bringing its total to 87,296 BTC, valued at approximately $8.9 billion. The accumulation cements Tether's position as the sixth-largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) holder globally and the second-largest among private entities.
According to blockchain data from Arkham Intelligence, Tether initiated two large transfers: first, withdrawing 961 BTC worth approximately $97.18 million, followed by a larger move of 8,888 BTC, equivalent to around $1 billion, from Bitfinex.
Strategic Accumulation Reflects Long-Term Confidence
Tether's purchase occurred during a brief market correction when Bitcoin slipped below $100,000 earlier this week. The timing indicates a potential "buy-the-dip" strategy, diverging from Tether's usual pattern of quarterly reserve allocations. The company has maintained a consistent policy since 2023 of allocating 15% of its net profits to Bitcoin reserves as part of a broader diversification effort.
Tether's growing reserve now represents a large portion of institutional Bitcoin holdings. Based on data from Bitcoin Treasuries, the firm's 87,296 BTC position has an average acquisition price of approximately $49,121 per coin. With Bitcoin trading around $102,000, Tether's unrealized profit is estimated at $4.55 billion.
The stablecoin issuer ranks behind only Block among private corporations with substantial Bitcoin reserves. Block currently holds approximately 140,000 BTC, while institutional leaders such as Strategy (NASDAQ: $MSTR) and Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:$GLXY) also maintain large holdings. ETFs collectively control around 7% of Bitcoin's circulating supply, or roughly 1.53 million BTC, led by issuers such as BlackRock (NYSE: $BLK) and Fidelity.
Tether's continued accumulation reflects an assertive approach to digital-asset management. By leveraging profits from its $183.3 billion USDT market capitalization, the company has effectively positioned itself as a key player in Bitcoin's institutional ecosystem.
USDT (CRYPTO: $USDT) remains the dominant stablecoin, far surpassing Circle's USDC (CRYPTO: $USDC), which has a market capitalization of $75 billion. Most of Tether's circulating supply resides on Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) and Tron (CRYPTO: $TRX), accounting for 47.92% and 42.08%, respectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment