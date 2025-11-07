Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd Announces Approval Of Dual-Class Share Structure By Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, CHINA, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) (the“Company” or“LHSW”), a provider of industrial machine vision products and solutions in China, today announced the results of the Company's Extraordinary General of Shareholders (the“EGM”) held on November 6, 2025, at 10:00pm Eastern Time (or November 7, 2025, at 11:00am Beijing time), held at the company's executive office and virtually.

At the EGM, shareholders of the Company approved the proposals that:



(a) the currently issued 52,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company, par value of US$0.0001 per share, be re-designated and re-classified into Class A ordinary shares of the Company, par value of US$0.0001 per share (the“Class A Ordinary Shares”), on a one for one basis, (b) the remaining authorised but unissued ordinary shares of the Company, par value of US$0.0001 per share, be re-designated and re-classified into (i) 398,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis and (ii) 50,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of the Company, par value of US$0.0001 per share, with 100 votes per share (the“Class B Ordinary Shares”) on a one for one basis, and (c) such that the authorised share capital of the Company shall become US$50,000 divided into: (i) 450,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares of a par value of US$0.0001 each; and (ii) 50,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares of a par value of US$0.0001 each;

a new second amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the“New M&A”) of the Company be adopted to reflect the adoption of a dual-class share structure, and the provision of the rights and privileges of Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares; 400,000 Class B Ordinary Shares be issued to Lianyue Holding Limited and 600,000 Class B Ordinary Shares be issued to Patton Holding Group Limited, each at par value.



The Company plans to file the New M&A with the Cayman Islands corporate register on November 7, 2025, and expects that the re-classified Class A Ordinary Shares to commence trading on Nasdaq on or around November 10, 2025.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) provides industrial vision and industrial robotics solutions. With expertise in the field of machine vision and intelligent equipment, the Company specializes in smart transportation, industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and machine vision. Committed to offering comprehensive intelligent solutions to customers worldwide, the Company continuously advances the intelligent transformation of various industries through technological innovation. For more information, please visit: .

