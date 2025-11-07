Azerbaijan Awards Persons For Special Merits In Territorial Integrity Protection - Decree
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the persons were awarded for their special merits in preserving the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and for their bravery in carrying out combat missions.
The full list of the awarded personnel can be found here.
