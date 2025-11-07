Statement By H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar Chancellor Of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University On The Occasion Of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025

05 November 2025:“The Dubai Fitness Challenge embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and President of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, to build a healthier, happier, and more productive society. This inspiring initiative has become a defining milestone in Dubai's journey, reflecting its status as a global city of well-being and quality of life, and reaffirming its human-centred approach that places individual health and happiness at the heart of its development agenda.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge has succeeded in fostering a sustainable culture that encourages individuals and institutions to embrace an active and balanced lifestyle - one that harmonizes physical fitness and mental well-being. At Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, we take pride in our active participation in this inspiring social movement by motivating our academic and administrative teams, as well as our learners, to engage in regular physical activity. We firmly believe that physical and mental health are fundamental pillars of smart education, which integrates academic excellence with human well-being.

In this spirit, the University annually organizes the 'Run and Ride' event as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge activities, bringing together members of the community in a collective sporting and awareness-raising experience that promotes public health and spreads the culture of physical activity.

HBMSU remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting national initiatives that enhance quality of life, in alignment with the aspirations of UAE Centennial 2071 and the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, both of which place human well-being and health at the core of sustainable development - reinforcing Dubai's position as an inspiring global model for active living, balance, and happiness.”

