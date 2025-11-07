Black Friday Starts Early At Curacao: Three Weeks Of Massive Savings You Can't Miss

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shoppers Get a Head Start on Holiday Savings with Three Weeks of Massive Early Black Friday Deals and Exclusive Curacao Club Discounts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curacao, one of the largest Hispanic-focused retailers on the West Coast, is jumpstarting the holiday shopping season with three consecutive weeks of Early Black Friday Deals packed with savings across hundreds of must-have products. Beginning today, shoppers can snag Black Friday prices weeks early with massive markdowns on electronics, home appliances, furniture, beauty and more.

Each week in November will feature new offers on top products at unbeatable prices across every category.

Week 1: Early Black Friday Deals (Now–Nov. 9)

Big early savings across electronics, furniture, and home goods. Top featured deals include:



Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm Aluminum Smartwatch)

Regular: $379.99 → Sale: $299.99 → Club Price: $249.99

Lenovo 15.6” Ideapad Slim 3 Laptop (Intel N100, 4GB/128GB)

Regular: $349.99 → Sale: $229.99 → Club Price: $199.99

LG 43” UHD AI 4K Smart TV

Regular: $219.99 → Sale: $179.99 → Club Price: $149.99

JBL Xtreme 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Regular: $379.99 → Sale: $229.99 → Club Price: $199.99

Week 2: More Early Deals (Nov. 10–16)

Perfect timing for tech lovers and gift hunters. Top featured deals include:



Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle + JBL Quantum 100M2 Headset

Regular: $374.94 → Sale: $299.99 → Club Price: $279.99

HP 15.6” Laptop with Intel Core i5, 8GB/256GB + Microsoft 365 (1-Year)

Regular: $669.98 → Sale: $429.99 → Club Price: $399.99

GE 6-Slice Toaster Oven (Stainless Steel)

Regular: $79.99 → Sale: $59.99 → Club Price: $49.99

Carolina Herrera“Good Girl” 2-Piece Mini Set

Regular: $38.99 → Sale: $29.99 → Club Price: $19.99

JBL PartyBox 320 Speaker (White) Regular: $629.99 → Sale: $399.99 → Club Price: $349.99

Week 3: Final Pre–Black Friday Sale (Nov. 17–23)

The biggest savings before Thanksgiving weekend - featuring major appliance and premium brand markdowns. Top featured deals include:



Samsung 75” UHD 4K Smart TV

Regular: $649.99 → Sale: $449.99 → Club Price: $399.99

GE Washer & Dryer Set (4.5 cu. ft. Top Load / 7.2 cu. ft. Gas Dryer)

Regular: $1,649.99 → Sale: $999.99 → Club Price: $899.99

Coach Aviator Gold Sunglasses

Regular: $180.99 → Sale: $69.99 → Club Price: $49.99

Paco Rabanne Invictus Men's 3-Piece Gift Set

Regular: $152.99 → Sale: $89.99 → Club Price: $79.99

Kenneth Cole Reaction Sport Watch (48mm)

Regular: $85.00 → Sale: $19.99 → Club Price: $14.99

JBL PartyBox Club 120 White Speaker Regular: $449.99 → Sale: $249.99 → Club Price: $199.99

Club Member Exclusive Savings

Curacao Club members unlock even greater discounts on top of public sale prices, with exclusive“Club Price” tags offering up to 30% off non-member rates across major categories. Members also enjoy flexible financing, rewards, and price protection benefits. Customers can join at icuracao/club, in-store at checkout, or by calling (877) 287-2226.

And this is just the beginning. Curacao's ultimate Black Friday Weekend Sale arrives Thanksgiving weekend, packed with can't-miss offers and exclusive surprises. Full details will be announced soon.

About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation

Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers' lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Curacao is headquartered at 1605 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. For more information, visit.

Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected, and included. The Curacao Foundation has worked with over 100 charities, organizations and institutions focusing on financial literacy, health, well-being, education, and immigration all within a 10-mile radius of a Curacao retail location. In addition, the foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants.

For more information, visit and.

