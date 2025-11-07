Biobanking Market Size To Hit USD 213.53 Billion By 2034

Segmental Insights

By Product Insights

What made the Biobanking Equipment Segment Dominant in the Biobanking Market in 2024?

In 2024, the biobanking

The laboratory information management systems

By Services Insights

How did Biobanking & Respiratory Segment Dominate the Biobanking Market in 2024?

In 2024, the biobanking & repository services segment held the largest market share due to the rising demand for high-quality storage and preservation of biological samples for research and clinical use. These services provide secure, long-term storage solutions ensuring sample integrity and accessibility for future studies. Additionally, growing investments in biomedical research and the expansion of large-scale biobanks globally further boosted the demand for reliable repository services.

The lab processing segment is projected to grow a lucrative rate during the forecast period due to the increasing need for efficient sample preparation, analysis, and quality control in research and clinical studies. Advancements in automation and high-throughput technologies are enhancing accuracy and reducing processing time. Moreover, the growing number of biobanks and demand for standardized sample handling protocols are driving the adoption of advanced lab processing services worldwide.

By Biospecimen Type Insights

Why the Human Tissues Segment Dominated the Biobanking Market in 2024?

In 2024, the human tissue segment accounted for the highest market share due to its critical role in biomedical research, disease modeling, and drug discovery. Human tissue samples provide valuable insights into disease mechanisms and treatment responses, making them essential for personalized medicine and translational research. Additionally, increasing demand for high-quality tissue samples in cancer and genetic studies further supported the dominance of this segment in the biobanking market.

By Biobank Type Insights

What Made the Physical/Real biobanks Segment Dominant in the Biobanking Market in 2024?

In 2024, the physical/real biobank segment dominated the market due to the increasing establishment of large-scale facilities for storing biological samples such as tissues, blood, and cells. These biobanks provide secure, long-term storage and are essential for clinical and translational research. Additionally, growing government and private investments in infrastructure development and expanding research collaborations further strengthened the segment's market dominance.

The virtual biobank segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of digital platforms for data sharing, sample tracking, and remote access to biological information. Virtual biobanks enable efficient collaboration among researchers globally, reducing the need for physical storage. Additionally, advancements in data management technologies and the integration of artificial intelligence for analyzing large datasets are further driving the growth of this segment.

For Instance, In June 2024, the University of Tartu's Estonian Biobank launched a new online portal, allowing participants who submitted DNA samples to access detailed information about their genetic data.



By Application Insights

How did Therapeutics Segment Dominate the Biobanking Market in 2024?

In 2024, the therapeutics segment held the largest revenue share due to the growing use of biobanked samples in drug discovery, personalized medicine, and the development of targeted therapies. Biobanking supports the identification of disease biomarkers and accelerates clinical research, leading to more effective treatment solutions. Additionally, increasing investment in pharmaceutical R&D and the rising demand for precision-based therapies further strengthened the dominance of the therapeutics segment in the biobanking market.

The clinical diagnostics

By End Use Insights

Why the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominated the Biobanking Market in 2024?

In 2024, the pharmaceutical biotechnology

The CRO & CMO segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increasing outsourcing of research, clinical trials, and manufacturing activities by pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Biobanking supports these organizations in managing large-scale sample collections and data efficiently. Additionally, rising demand for cost-effective research solutions, expansion of personalized medicine studies, and growing collaborations between biobanks and contract service providers are driving this segment's strong growth.

By Regional Analysis

How is Europe Contributing to the Expansion of the Biobanking Market?

Europe dominated the market due to the presence of well-established biobank networks, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong government support for biomedical research. Countries such as the U.K., Germany, and Sweden have extensive biobanking programs integrated with clinical and genomic studies. Additionally, growing investments in personalized medicine, favorable regulatory frameworks, and active collaborations between academic institutions and research organizations further strengthened Europe's leading position in the global market.

How is Asia-Pacific Accelerating the Biobanking Market?

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, expanding genomic and clinical research, and increasing government support for biobanking initiatives. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the region's focus on personalized medicine are also fueling demand for high-quality biological sample storage. Additionally, the emergence of advanced biobanking facilities in countries like China, Japan, and India is driving rapid market growth across the region.

Biobanking Market Value Chain Analysis

1. Sample Acquisition & Collection

This stage involves sourcing and obtaining biospecimens (e.g., tissues, blood, stem cells) from donors and research subjects, along with collecting associated metadata. Institutions like the Coriell Institute for Medical Research and large national repositories such as the UK Biobank lead in cultivating well-characterized specimen collections.

2. Preservation & Storage

Specimens must be preserved under optimal conditions, cryogenic, ambient, or otherwise, to ensure long-term viability. Thermo Fisher Scientific (via Fisher BioServices), BD (Becton, Dickinson & Co.), Merck KGaA, and Biomatrica stand out with advanced storage solutions, cold chain technologies, and ambient preservation innovations.

3. Lab Processing & Sample Management

At this stage, samples undergo processing steps such as aliquoting, extraction, purification, and quality control. Providers like Hamilton Company, Tecan, and Cryoport supply automation, liquid handling systems, and logistics services that ensure high-throughput, accurate, and consistent specimen handling.

4. Data Management & Informatics

Management of sample metadata, tracking, and analytics is critical. Solutions from Thermo Fisher (LIMS), Tecan, AstridBio, and digital platforms from Qiagen power efficient sample inventory, integration with research informatics, and quality assurance workflows.

5. Distribution & Access

This stage encompasses facilitating access to biobank specimens and ensuring secure, compliant transfer to researchers or industry partners. Organizations such as BioIVT, Novogene, and the Coriell Institute provide curated, high-quality sample collections, enabling diverse applications from rare disease studies to translational research.

6. Analytics & Value-Added Services

Beyond storage, many biobanks now offer analytical services including assay development, biomarker discovery, and genomic profiling. Companies like Novogene and Qiagen enhance research value by coupling specimen management with sequencing and molecular analysis capabilities.

Key Companies Operating in the Biobanking Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific



The company offers comprehensive biobanking solutions, including cryogenic storage systems, automated sample handling platforms, and LIMS. Its broad portfolio and global presence make it a one-stop provider for preservation, management, and analytics.

Merck KGaA



It provides essential consumables such as cryopreservation reagents, cell culture media, and sample-safe consumables. With a strong European footprint, it supports biobanks' foundational needs for quality and compliance.

Qiagen



Qiagen supplies advanced sample preparation and automation systems, like QIAsymphony and QIAcube, tailored for genomic and molecular biobanking workflows. These solutions streamline sample processing and integrate well with research needs.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)



BD focuses on sample collection and preservation with products like blood collection tubes, cryovials, and integrated diagnostic tools. Their automation and digital tracking help enhance sample integrity and laboratory efficiency.

PHC Holdings (PHCbi)



The company specializes in energy-efficient, ultra-low-temperature freezers and cold storage systems. Its sustainable biobanking solutions are especially valued in regions emphasizing green technology and cost-effective long-term storage.

Hamilton Company



Hamilton provides automated liquid handling systems (e.g., Microlab STAR, easyBlood) and high-throughput storage solutions like BiOS, crucial for large-scale biobanks. For instance, their automation is powering the All of Us Research Program Biobank, designed to manage over 35 million biospecimens for precision medicine research.

BioLife Solutions



BioLife Solutions strengthens the biobanking ecosystem by delivering high-performance preservation media, secure storage infrastructure, and smart logistics, all essential for ensuring the integrity, accessibility, and reliability of valuable biospecimens in research and therapy development.

Novogene



Novogene empowers the biobanking ecosystem by enhancing sample value with rich genomic data, delivering robust automation and quality, and providing global, scalable sequencing infrastructure, thereby advancing research outcomes and enabling precision medicine efforts.

Coriell Institute



It provides comprehensive biobanking services, including standardized sample collection and advanced management systems, which support high-quality, accessible biospecimens for research. Additionally, through collaborations with major research institutions and specialized biobanks, Coriell enhances scientific discovery and drives innovation across various fields such as genetics, cancer, and stem cell research.

Recent Developments in the Biobanking Market



In May 2024, Abu Dhabi Biobank, launched in collaboration with M42 and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), introduced the region's largest hybrid cord blood bank as its first major initiative. In April 2024, UK Biobank launched the Global Researcher Access Fund to expand worldwide access to its biomedical database. The fund covers application fees for approved researchers from institutions in developing countries, promoting inclusive scientific collaboration.

