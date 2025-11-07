403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Skipper Posts Highest Ever Q2 Revenue Of INR 12,618 Mn
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 7th November 2025: Skipper Limited (BSE: 538562 | NSE: SKIPPER), one of the world's leading manufacturers for Power Transmission & Distribution structures and a prominent manufacturer of Telecom and Railway structures, today announced its financial results for Q2 FY'26, ended 30th September 2025.
Q2 Highlights
Recorded highest ever second quarter Revenue at INR 12,618 Mn, up 14% YoY
Achieved highest ever quarterly EBITDA at INR 1,307 Mn, up 16% YoY, margin improved to 10.4%
PAT before exceptional jumps 32% YoY to INR 449 Mn
H1 Highlights
Highest ever first half Revenue at INR 25,156 million, up 14% YoY, Export revenue grew 27% YoY to INR 5,234 million
Achieved Strong Profitability and Margin growth Stand Alone EBITDA margin improved to 10.3% vs 9.9% YoY driven by operating leverage and execution of higher quality T&D contracts
PBT (Before Exceptional) registered a growth of 39% YoY to INR 1,220 million With PBT margins to sales improving to 4.8 against 4.0% in previous year period
PAT before exceptional jumps 37% YoY to INR 895 Mn, PAT margin to sales improved to 3.6% against 3.0%
Order Book & Bidding
Highest ever Closing Order Book (September -25) - INR 88,204 million, constitutes 89% domestic & 11% export.
Q2 Fy'26 order inflow INR 12,430 Mn majorly for engineering products supplies & EPC works, during the quarter secured significant large sizes domestic EPC contracts from PGCIL and International market
Secured two (2) prestigious 765 kV transmission line projects from PGCIL in the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Strengthening our position in the high voltage segment.
H1â€TM26 YTD new order inflows at INR 32,205 Mn, up 33% YoY.
Strong traction in both domestic and international market continues, Strong Bidding pipeline exceeding INR 300,000 Mn.
Skipper EPC Division is currently executing approx. 5,000 circuit kilometres of EHV & HVDC transmission line work as of September 2025.
Completed successful plant audits by new potential customers from Middle East & North America.
Capacity Expansion & Other Business Updates
New capacity of 75,000 MTPA is now fully operational, with commercial production commenced.
Further an additional 75,000 capacity MTPA capacity addition plan already underway, Company aims to attain capacity of 6 lac MTPA by Fy'28 end.
Inaugurated the 2nd Test bed facility and successfully completed the first testing from new test bed which is a key milestone towards our journey to engineering excellence and holding a place in the top league of globally capable manufacturers.
Our R&D division has signed an MOU with IIT Kharagpur for research on galvanizing processes and predictive modelling development.
Ongoing implementation of SAP S4 HANA RISE.
Waste Heat recovery system & Bag filter installation for better fuel consumption & ESG Goals.
Expect 25% Revenue CAGR growth in current year, with even stronger performance in 2nd half.
ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED
Skipper Limited established in 1981 is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and the Polymer segment. With over 44+ years of domain knowledge it is largest in India and tenth globally basis the manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost-effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 65+ countries with presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the Polymer pipe business. Under the brand name of 'Skipper', the company manufactures premium quality polymer pipes & fittings, which serve both the agricultural as well as plumbing sectors. Skipper Limited is listed at BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER) in 2014 & 2015 respectively.
Q2 Highlights
Recorded highest ever second quarter Revenue at INR 12,618 Mn, up 14% YoY
Achieved highest ever quarterly EBITDA at INR 1,307 Mn, up 16% YoY, margin improved to 10.4%
PAT before exceptional jumps 32% YoY to INR 449 Mn
H1 Highlights
Highest ever first half Revenue at INR 25,156 million, up 14% YoY, Export revenue grew 27% YoY to INR 5,234 million
Achieved Strong Profitability and Margin growth Stand Alone EBITDA margin improved to 10.3% vs 9.9% YoY driven by operating leverage and execution of higher quality T&D contracts
PBT (Before Exceptional) registered a growth of 39% YoY to INR 1,220 million With PBT margins to sales improving to 4.8 against 4.0% in previous year period
PAT before exceptional jumps 37% YoY to INR 895 Mn, PAT margin to sales improved to 3.6% against 3.0%
Order Book & Bidding
Highest ever Closing Order Book (September -25) - INR 88,204 million, constitutes 89% domestic & 11% export.
Q2 Fy'26 order inflow INR 12,430 Mn majorly for engineering products supplies & EPC works, during the quarter secured significant large sizes domestic EPC contracts from PGCIL and International market
Secured two (2) prestigious 765 kV transmission line projects from PGCIL in the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Strengthening our position in the high voltage segment.
H1â€TM26 YTD new order inflows at INR 32,205 Mn, up 33% YoY.
Strong traction in both domestic and international market continues, Strong Bidding pipeline exceeding INR 300,000 Mn.
Skipper EPC Division is currently executing approx. 5,000 circuit kilometres of EHV & HVDC transmission line work as of September 2025.
Completed successful plant audits by new potential customers from Middle East & North America.
Capacity Expansion & Other Business Updates
New capacity of 75,000 MTPA is now fully operational, with commercial production commenced.
Further an additional 75,000 capacity MTPA capacity addition plan already underway, Company aims to attain capacity of 6 lac MTPA by Fy'28 end.
Inaugurated the 2nd Test bed facility and successfully completed the first testing from new test bed which is a key milestone towards our journey to engineering excellence and holding a place in the top league of globally capable manufacturers.
Our R&D division has signed an MOU with IIT Kharagpur for research on galvanizing processes and predictive modelling development.
Ongoing implementation of SAP S4 HANA RISE.
Waste Heat recovery system & Bag filter installation for better fuel consumption & ESG Goals.
Expect 25% Revenue CAGR growth in current year, with even stronger performance in 2nd half.
ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED
Skipper Limited established in 1981 is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and the Polymer segment. With over 44+ years of domain knowledge it is largest in India and tenth globally basis the manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost-effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 65+ countries with presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the Polymer pipe business. Under the brand name of 'Skipper', the company manufactures premium quality polymer pipes & fittings, which serve both the agricultural as well as plumbing sectors. Skipper Limited is listed at BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER) in 2014 & 2015 respectively.
Company:-Dentsu Creative PR
User:- Ankush Chavan
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment