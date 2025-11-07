$13.5+ Bn Cancer Gene Therapy Markets - Global Industry Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Gene Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Cancer Gene Therapy Market was valued at USD 4.52 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 13.58 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 20.12%

The global market for Cancer Gene Therapy is experiencing significant growth, driven by the growing demand for painless treatment at lower cost coupled with increasing aesthetic consciousness among the population significantly increase the demand for cancer gene therapy across different parts of the globe.



Besides, growing awareness about advantages of using gene therapy and diagnosis along with increasing healthcare expenditure on cancer treatment across the globe is further expected to support the Cancer Gene Therapy Market during the forecast period. In 2022, an estimated 66,470 people (48,520 men and 17,950 women) will be diagnosed with head and neck cancer in the United States. Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases in the world, and it has been a significant concern for public health for decades.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Global Cancer Burden and Need for Precision Therapies

The rising global burden of cancer is a fundamental driver of the cancer gene therapy market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death globally, responsible for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. The most common forms include lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, and stomach cancer. Traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation often have systemic toxicity and variable efficacy, particularly in advanced-stage or genetically complex tumors. Gene therapy offers a transformative approach to cancer treatment by directly targeting the genetic root of disease - whether through inserting therapeutic genes, editing faulty ones, or using viral vectors to trigger immune responses. This is especially critical in cancers where oncogenic mutations drive resistance to conventional therapies.

The U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) and similar institutions in Europe and Asia are significantly increasing funding for precision medicine and gene-based oncology research. In the U.S., the 21st Century Cures Act and initiatives like the Cancer Moonshot have allocated billions toward advanced cancer research, including gene therapy. As the prevalence of cancer continues to climb due to aging populations and environmental exposures, the demand for targeted and durable treatments like gene therapy is expected to rise. These therapies not only promise improved survival outcomes but also offer the potential for long-term remission or even cures, particularly in genetically defined cancers like hematological malignancies or glioblastomas.

Key Market Challenges

High Cost and Limited Access to Gene Therapy

One of the primary challenges facing the global cancer gene therapy market is the high cost of treatment and the resultant limited patient access, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Gene therapy, especially when customized for individuals, requires sophisticated manufacturing processes, skilled personnel, and stringent regulatory compliance, all of which contribute to its premium price.

Approved therapies like CAR-T treatments have been priced between $350,000 to $500,000 per patient in markets like the U.S. and Europe. This cost does not account for hospitalization, supportive care, or follow-up, making the overall financial burden even higher. These prices place a significant strain on healthcare systems, especially those that operate on public insurance or low reimbursement thresholds.

Government health agencies, including the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), have explored reimbursement models like outcomes-based pricing to make these therapies more sustainable. However, in many parts of Asia, Africa, and Latin America, such policies are either underdeveloped or non-existent, preventing wider adoption of gene therapy innovations.

The affordability issue becomes more complex when considering the need for lifelong monitoring and potential retreatment. As gene therapies are still in the early stage of commercialization, cost reduction through economies of scale has not yet materialized. Until these therapies become more economically viable and globally accessible, their impact on global cancer care will remain uneven.

Key Market Trends

Expansion of Personalized Cancer Gene Therapy

A major trend in the global cancer gene therapy market is the movement toward highly personalized medicine. Advances in genomics and next-generation sequencing (NGS) have enabled detailed characterization of cancer at the molecular level, identifying specific genetic mutations, epigenetic modifications, and biomarkers.

This data is being used to tailor gene therapies uniquely suited to individual patients' tumor profiles. For instance, gene-editing platforms like CRISPR-Cas9 are now being explored to create bespoke cancer therapies, where genes are selectively silenced or corrected. Similarly, personalized CAR-T cell therapies - where a patient's T-cells are genetically modified to recognize tumor-specific antigens - have already shown success in treating refractory blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma.

Global governments are actively investing in precision oncology. For example, the U.K. has launched the Genomic Medicine Service within the NHS, integrating whole genome sequencing into cancer diagnosis and treatment planning. In the United States, the Precision Medicine Initiative supports integrating molecular data into clinical care, including gene therapy applications.

This trend signifies a shift from the "one-size-fits-all" treatment paradigm to customized interventions with potentially fewer side effects and higher therapeutic success. As genomic profiling becomes more accessible, the scope for personalized gene therapy will continue to expand, reshaping the way cancer is treated across various demographics and geographies.

