A New Era In COPD Care: Iraq Introduces Evidence-Based Triple Therapy For COPD Patients Across The Country

Iraq announces the official introduction of the evidence-based triple therapy for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Breztri Aerosphere, marking a major advancement in respiratory care and access to guideline‐aligned treatment. With this launch, patients can now receive triple therapy in a single inhaler, shown to reduce exacerbations, hospital visits, and the risk of all‐cause mortality compared with dual therapy.

COPD is a major health burden and a leading cause of mortality worldwide, with an estimated 392 million people living with the disease. More than half of patients may remain undiagnosed, and COPD‐related deaths arise from both respiratory and non‐respiratory causes, including cardiovascular complications. In Iraq, the adult prevalence of COPD is estimated at approximately 4%, and respiratory diseases remain among the leading causes of hospitalization and death-highlighting the urgency to strengthen early detection, optimize inhaler technique, and standardize care pathways across the country.

“Bringing this medication to Iraq reflects AstraZeneca's commitment to improving access to evidence‐based therapies that help patients breathe easier and live healthier lives,” said Ayman Rahhal, Country Director for Iraq at AstraZeneca.“We are working closely with clinicians to ensure that Iraqi patients receive better care through early diagnosis and proper management, in alignment with international guidelines and robust clinical evidence.”

Prominent Iraqi respiratory experts joined the launch, emphasizing the importance of timely diagnosis and integrated care. Dr. Ali Salih, Consultant Pulmonologist, said:“COPD in Iraq is under‐recognized, often diagnosed late, and frequently complicated by recurrent exacerbations. This triple therapy enables comprehensive management in a single inhaler-improving adherence and helping reduce flare‐ups and hospital admissions.” Dr. Abdulhammed Alqaseer, Consultant Pulmonologist, added:“Embedding guideline‐based triple therapy into clinical practice is a critical step toward better outcomes. With standardized patient education on inhalation technique and systematic follow‐up, we can meaningfully reduce the burden on patients, families, and hospitals.”

This medication is supported by multiple clinical trials demonstrating efficacy and a well‐tolerated safety profile compared with dual therapies. This milestone supports a national vision to transform COPD care-from symptom control to preventing exacerbations, improving survival, and enhancing quality of life for patients across Iraq.