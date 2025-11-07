Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 50 0915


2025-11-07 06:46:39
Series RIKB 38 0215 RIKS 50 0915
Settlement Date 11/12/2025 11/12/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,445 450
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 101.010 / 6.370 116.750 / 2.578
Total Number of Bids Received 14 7
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,045 750
Total Number of Successful Bids 9 6
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 9 6
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 101.010 / 6.370 116.750 / 2.578
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 101.380 / 6.330 117.340 / 2.549
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 101.010 / 6.370 116.750 / 2.578
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 101.339 / 6.340 117.049 / 2.563
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 101.380 / 6.330 117.340 / 2.549
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.700 / 6.410 116.250 / 2.603
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 101.294 / 6.340 116.729 / 2.579
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.09 1.67

