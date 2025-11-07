Global Tech Leaders Unite To Shape The Future Of Blockchain And Web3 Innovation

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) After a successful feat at Abu Dhabi, Riyadh is also set to become the Mecca of blockchain with the return of the Global Blockchain Show. The event is set for 9-10 February 2026, at Malfa hall, and will bring together industry leaders and visionaries. The event promises a vibrant stage where avant-garde tech meets business acumen and provides attendees with a chance to explore the latest trends in blockchain, crypto, and decentralized finance.

Organized by VAP Group and powered by the Times of Blockchain, the Global Blockchain Show (GBS) will host over 10,000 attendees, along with more than 250 speakers, over 200 exhibitors, and 300+ media representatives. Attendees can expect an agenda with keynote speeches from leaders in the blockchain space, engaging panel discussions, and immersive workshops that offer hands-on experience with new tools and platforms.

Past speakers at the event have included a distinguished lineup of global leaders and innovators in blockchain. H.E. Justin Sun, Founder, Global Advisor, and Prime Minister of TRON, HTX, and Liberland, and Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands, have shared their insights. Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), and John Lilic, CEO of Hilbert Group, have also contributed.

The event featured Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center and CEO AI for Dubai Economy & Tourism, and Jason Allegrante, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at Fireblocks. Rachel Conlan, CMO of Binance, Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain, Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center, and investor Murad Mahmudov have also been part of this impressive event.

The event agenda presents two power-packed days of forward-thinking discussions, expert-led sessions, and networking opportunities designed to explore the evolving landscape of blockchain, Web3, and emerging technologies. Attendees will engage with thought leaders, innovators, and pioneers shaping the next generation of the digital economy.



In-depth Panels & Keynotes: Covering topics such as blockchain innovation, scalability, security, and real-world adoption across industries.

Technology Insights: Exploring intersections with artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and the metaverse to understand the next wave of digital transformation.

Ecosystem Development: Examining collaborative strategies that drive global Web3 growth, infrastructure advancement, and sustainable innovation. Networking Opportunities: Facilitating meaningful connections among policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, and technology enthusiasts.

Key highlights include:

Across both days, the agenda delivers a comprehensive look at how decentralization, creativity, and technological progress are redefining the future of digital economies worldwide.

As Riyadh transforms itself as a hub for tech advancement, the Global Blockchain Show reinforces the city's commitment to supporting emerging technologies and fostering global collaboration. The mix of expertise, innovation, and opportunity makes the Global Blockchain Show an unmissable event on the tech calendar.

Media enquiries:

Press contact:...

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.