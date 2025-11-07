MP CM Mohan Yadav Felicitates World Cup Champion Kranti Goud In Bhopal

World Cup champion Kranti Goud, after meeting MP CM Mohan Yadav, said it was a moment of pride for her and the people of the state, celebrating India's success as both host and champion of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Speaking to the media, the fast bowler said, "Today I am feeling very proud and hope the entire residents of Madhya Pradesh feel too that the ICC World Cup was held in India and we became the world champions. I would like to express my gratitude to CM Mohan Yadav on calling and felicitating me."

MP CM Honours World Cup Star

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Goud, who hails from the state's Chhatarpur district, along with her parents at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal on Friday on her return to the state post winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. CM Mohan Yadav also had an interaction with the cricketer about her sport and various other aspects on the occasion.

"Today I felicitated Kranti Goud, a member of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 winning Indian women's cricket team and pride of Madhya Pradesh, along with her parents at my Bhopal residence. On this occasion, I had a meaningful interaction with talented players of the state on various topics, including sports," the CM said in a post on X.

Extending best wishes to Goud, CM Yadav further added in the post, "May you continue to make the people of the state proud, and may all your resolutions be fulfilled, these are my best wishes to you."

CM Announces Rs 1 Crore Reward

Earlier, CM Yadav announced a Rs 1 Crore reward to Kranti Gaud for her contribution to the Indian team's victory. "Daughters of the nation did wonders in Cricket. I would like to congratulate everyone... MP's daughter, Kranti Gaud, is a member of the team. I would like to congratulate her and the state Government will give her Rs 1 Crore reward for her contribution to the team...," the Chief Minister told reporters.

India's World Cup Triumph

At Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, India successfully defended a 299-run target to trounce South Africa and lift the maiden Women's World Cup trophy with a 52-run win on Sunday (November 2). Kranti, who returned wicketless in the final with her three-over spell, remained a vital cog in India's journey to the silverware.

The 22-year-old speedster spearheaded India's pace attack and scalped nine wickets from eight appearances at 40.11 to finish 12th in the wicket-taking chart. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)