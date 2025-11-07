Demand For Detergent Chemicals Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $95.02 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Large Will The Detergent Chemicals Market Be By 2025?The detergent chemicals market size has been witnessing robust growth in recent times. The increase will be from a $67.31 billion estimation in 2024 to $71.4 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Factors such as population expansion, urbanization, enhanced awareness about hygiene, industrial progress, economic prosperity, and modification in consumer lifestyles contribute to the growth witnessed in the past era.

The market size of detergent chemicals is poised for robust expansion in the approaching years, ballooning to a staggering $95.02 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This surge during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the impact of the pandemic and safe hygiene practices, competitive positioning and brand fidelity, consumer knowledge and consciousness, budget-friendliness and price responsiveness, as well as health and hygiene promotional campaigns and supply chain enhancements. Main trends to look out for within the forecast phase include environmentally friendly compounds, biodegradable elements, plant-derived and organic merchandise, highly effective and concentrated combinations, along with intelligent packaging and dispensing solutions.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Detergent Chemicals Market Landscape?

The detergent chemicals market's expansion is anticipated to be propelled forward by the growth of the textile industry. The textile industry encompasses businesses that conduct research, design, progress, manufacture, and distribute textiles, fabrics, and attire. Detergent chemicals applicable to textiles are used for scouring, removal of sizing substances and oils from fabrics, and cleaning textile materials. Moreover, swift urbanization, aligned with heightened consumer disposable income, has spurred demand for detergent chemicals by promoting awareness about personal hygiene. For example, a UK-based association, the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT), issued a report in November 2023 stating that the UK fashion and textile industry had added $81 billion (£62 billion) to the UK's GDP in that year, with 1.3 million jobs nationwide and over $30 billion (£23 billion) in tax revenues. Consequently, the detergent chemicals market is being driven by the growth in the textile industry.

Who Are The Top Players In The Detergent Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Detergent Chemicals include:

. BASF SE

. The Dow Chemical Company

. Huntsman International LLC

. Croda International PLC

. Solvay Société Anonyme

. Clariant AG

. Akzo Nobel N.V.

. Nouryon Industrial Chemicals

. Unilever PLC

. Evonik Industries AG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Detergent Chemicals Market?

The trend of bio-based surfactants is becoming increasingly significant in the detergent chemicals industry. Environmentally friendly cleaning chemicals, which are beneficial to both nature and human health, are designed using plant-derived enzymes instead of harmful chemicals. Major industrial cleaning chemical companies are focusing on inventing breakthrough technologies to solidify their market standing. As a case in point, in February 2022, Clariant, a detergent chemicals company based in Switzerland, introduced Vita's 100% bio-based surfactant and poly-ethylene glycol, aiming indirectly to tackle climate change issues. Bio-based substances maintain their environmental benefits throughout the supply chain, from their terrestrial origin to the ultimate product. The carbon footprint of ingredients from bio-based sources is less than other options and Clariant-Vita surfactants can potentially reduce CO2 emissions by up to 85%.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Detergent Chemicals Market

The detergent chemicalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Surfactants, Builders And Fillers, Enzymes, Fragrances, Bleaching Agents

2) By Form: Solid Detergents, Liquid Detergents

3) By Application: Laundry Cleaning Products, Household And Commercial Cleaning Products, Personal Cleaning Products, Dishwashing Products, Fuel Additives, Biological Reagents

Subsegments:

1) By Surfactants: Anionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants,

2) By Builders And Fillers: Phosphates, Zeolites, Carbonates, Silicates,

3) By Enzymes: Proteases, Amylases, Lipases, Cellulases,

4) By Fragrances: Natural Fragrances, Synthetic Fragrances,

5) By Bleaching Agents: Sodium Percarbonate, Sodium Hypochlorite, Optical Brighteners

Detergent Chemicals Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for detergent chemicals. The report on the detergent chemicals market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

