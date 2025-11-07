Nokia and LMT sign strategic agreement to develop tactical defense solution for the Baltics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseNokia and LMT sign strategic agreement to develop tactical defense solution for the Baltics



Companies partner to create a unique 5G tactical communications solution tailored for the Baltic defense market.

Collaboration leverages Nokia's technology and LMT's defense-related expertise to enable secure, high-speed connectivity for modern military operations. Marks a significant milestone in advancing next-generation capabilities for defense applications.



7 November 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT), Latvia's largest mobile operator and a leading technological partner for the defense sector, today announced a strategic agreement to integrate Nokia's cutting-edge 5G radio technology with LMT's proven defense solutions. This collaboration will result in a high-capacity, secure, and resilient tactical communications system specifically designed for dedicated use cases in the region.

The partnership leverages the technological strengths of both companies to develop a resilient, scalable solution that meets the evolving needs of modern military operations and coalition forces. The integrated system will enable real-time data exchange among unmanned vehicles, sensors, and military teams on the battlefield, enhancing situational awareness and ensuring secure interoperability to strengthen collective defense capabilities.

“This partnership builds on our longstanding collaboration and shared commitment to advancing 5G capabilities for defense. Together with Nokia, we are enhancing the security, resilience, and operational readiness of national and allied forces, ensuring mission success even in the most demanding environments,” said Juris Binde, President, LMT.

“Tactical defense systems harness the high speed, low latency, and robust connectivity of 5G networks to enhance real-time operations on the battlefield. Our joint solution with LMT supports the modernization of military capabilities, enabling faster decision-making, seamless communication, and the integration of advanced technologies across tactical environments,” added Giuseppe Targia, Head of Space and Defense, Nokia.

LMT has been Nokia's long-time partner in Latvia's mobile networks. Together, the companies have been driving forward the development of 5G-based military applications and helping strengthen defense along the eastern flank. LMT operates Europe's first 5G military testbed at the Ādaži base, a key NATO site in Latvia. Leveraging Nokia's technical expertise, their work has produced innovations such as a portable 5G tactical network using Nokia's Banshee platform.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About LMT

LMT is a mobile innovator, integrator, and operator, and a market leader in Latvia. LMT offers a full spectrum of the highest-quality telecommunications services for diverse market segments, including civilian, business, academic, and military. LMT works closely with the Latvian Ministry of Defence to conceptualize, build, implement, and test connectivity solutions for the military industry. LMT has spearheaded Europe's first 5G military testbed in the Ādaži military base, is a member of several EU-supported defence projects, and has led various connectivity-driven autonomous solution demonstrations.

