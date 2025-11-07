Havila Kystruten AS: Extraordinary General Meeting Held
The extraordinary general meeting was held today, 7 November 2025. As follows from the attached minutes, all matters were resolved as proposed by the board, including (i) the election of members to the Board of Directors to ensure that it is sufficiently independent in connection with a potential refinancing; (ii) the share capital increase to facilitate a share consolidation and; (iii) the share consolidation (reverse share split).
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114
Attachment
-
Havila Kystruten AS - Minutes of EGM - 7 November 2025
