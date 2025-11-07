Havila Kystruten AS: Extraordinary General Meeting Held

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Havila Kystruten AS on 24 October 2025 regarding the notice of an extraordinary general meeting in connection with election of members to the board of directors, a proposed share consolidation (reverse share split) and a related share capital increase.

The extraordinary general meeting was held today, 7 November 2025. As follows from the attached minutes, all matters were resolved as proposed by the board, including (i) the election of members to the Board of Directors to ensure that it is sufficiently independent in connection with a potential refinancing; (ii) the share capital increase to facilitate a share consolidation and; (iii) the share consolidation (reverse share split).

