Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Havila Kystruten AS: Extraordinary General Meeting Held


2025-11-07 05:31:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Havila Kystruten AS on 24 October 2025 regarding the notice of an extraordinary general meeting in connection with election of members to the board of directors, a proposed share consolidation (reverse share split) and a related share capital increase.

The extraordinary general meeting was held today, 7 November 2025. As follows from the attached minutes, all matters were resolved as proposed by the board, including (i) the election of members to the Board of Directors to ensure that it is sufficiently independent in connection with a potential refinancing; (ii) the share capital increase to facilitate a share consolidation and; (iii) the share consolidation (reverse share split).

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


Attachment

  • Havila Kystruten AS - Minutes of EGM - 7 November 2025

MENAFN07112025004107003653ID1110310178



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search