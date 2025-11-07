403
Brazilian Real Holds Firm Against Dollar Amid Policy Stability And External Pressures
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real demonstrated resilience against the U.S. dollar on November 6, closing at R$5.3489, a modest decline of 0.23% for the greenback.
This movement reflects a broader appreciation of the real, bolstered by prudent monetary decisions and favorable commodity trends, even as global uncertainties loom.
The Central Bank' COPOM committee unanimously maintained the Selic rate at 15%, its highest level since mid-2006, signaling a commitment to combating inflation through a sustained contractionary approach.
This independent stance has been praised for reinforcing investor confidence and sustaining carry trade opportunities, drawing capital inflows despite domestic challenges.
Experts like Bruno Shahini of Nomad highlighted how this firmness underpins the real's strength, countering persistent inflationary pressures and unanchored expectations.
Externally, rising commodity prices provided additional support. Brent crude oil surged over 1%, while iron ore futures on the Dalian Exchange climbed 0.65% to 777.5 yuan per tonne, benefiting Brazil's export-driven economy.
October's trade surplus of $6.96 billion exceeded forecasts, further fueling foreign exchange inflows totaling $5.785 billion.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar weakened globally, with the DXY index dropping 0.20% to around 99.78, pressured by the ongoing government shutdown-the longest in American history-and legal scrutiny over President Trump's import tariffs.
Supreme Court doubts on their legality underscore potential curbs on executive overreach, adding to trade tensions. Technically, daily charts show a bearish trend for USD/BRL, down 7% since August highs, while four-hour views indicate short-term consolidation around 5.34–5.36.
Analysts foresee stability near-term, with potential for further real gains toward 5.20, aided by Brazil's robust bond issuance of $2.25 billion.
Yet, amid these positives, fiscal uncertainties tied to expansive government policies under President Lula's administration continue to cast shadows, potentially risking long-term stability if not addressed with fiscal discipline.
Overall, the real's performance underscores the value of steadfast economic management in turbulent times.
